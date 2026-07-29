U17 Astros preparing for National Championship

The Prince Albert U17 Astros are getting ready to take on the best in the nation.

After finishing second as hosts at the 2026 Softball Saskatchewan U17 Open Boys Provincial Championship in Prince Albert the Astros are preparing for the 2026 U17 Men’s Canadian Championship in Surrey, British Columbia.

Neil Finch the coach of the U17 Astros said that preparation for the Championship, which is Aug. 5 to 9 are coming along nicely. Finch said the team has had some in game action to get ready.

“We actually had two double-header rain outs in Saskatoon,” Finch explained. “We were supposed to complete those games before the end of June. Since provincials last week we played on Thursday and then this week we played on Wednesday and it’s kind of been a blessing in disguise. We get to have four games against men’s teams prior to going and that’s been really nice.”

Finch said they do not have a chance to really scout the competition in advance but do have knowledge of teams from previous meetings.

“We go in kind of blind, but assuming that they are similar to what they were two years ago and lots of similar players, we know quite a bit about each team,” Finch said.

The Astros are one of two Saskatchewan teams competing at event. Finch said the team is excited to be entering a national competition.

“It’s something to be proud of when you get to go across the country to play ball against the best in the country,” he said. “Going there and trying to compete is always our goal.”

Finch said the Astros have an attitude of taking each tournament one game at a time.

“The wins will take care of themselves if we go there and do the things that we know how to do,” he said.

“Even smaller than that we trying to win every inning, right? If you narrow it down to each inning, try to win each inning, if you can do that, you have lots of success.”

Finch said he wants the Astros to be aggressive on offence, and mistake-free on defence. If they can do that, he’s confident they will have success.

The Astros open on Aug. 5 against Team Newfoundland and Labrador at 10 a.m. The Astros second round robin game is against Team Quebec at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5. The Astros play the hosts from Surrey at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6. On Aug. 7, the Astros play the Nappanee Express from Ontario at 10 a.m. and the Elmira Heat, also from Ontario at 4 p.m.

Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 8 with a champion crowned on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Finch thanked the community and organizations for supporting the Astros on their trip to British Columbia.

“Through businesses, Prince Albert Minor softball, the World Committee, lots of different organizations and groups have really helped us get to Nationals and make it a little bit more feasible for families to be there financially,” Finch said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca