U17 Astros open Provincials with 15-0 and 8-1 wins

The host U17 Prince Albert Astros are off to a 2-0 start at the 2026 Softball Saskatchewan U17 Open Boys Provincial Championship in Prince Albert

The Astros closed their day on Friday with an 8-1 win over Okanese Thunderstrikers in five innings at Rotary Field at Max Power Ballpark. They opened the provincials with a 15-0 win over the Saskatoon Jr. Jacks on Friday morning.

Astros head coach Neil Finch said the team came with a plan and managed to follow through on day one of provincials.

“(The) boys came into the weekend wanting to play some really good defence and not give up anything for free,” Finch said. “That was a really good start, and on the bats, (we’re) trying to be patient and again not give anything for free.

“We want to hit the ball, and the boys have hit the ball really well,” Finch added.

“They put up 23 runs in the first two games … and gave up one defensively, so a really, really good start for the team.”

Willis Finch got the start for the Astros before giving way to Cohen Ball. The Astros scored one run in the first inning, three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning. The Astros gave up their only run on Friday in the fifth inning against Okanese.

“It was a real team effort today,” Finch said. “No one person stood out. It was a team effort.”

Finch said that the goal for the remainder of the weekend is to keep the momentum going.

“Every time we play a new team, it’s about that team and playing against that team,” he said. “We’re not looking past anyone. Now our next focus is Laird. We have to play Laird tomorrow first thing and we will battle. They’re a very strong team.”

The Astros face the Lair Valley Bluejays at 10 a.m. at Rotary Field. The two teams met in provincials last year in Prince Albert and Finch explained that they are a familiar foe.

“We’ve played them for many years actually, but this year we’ve only played them three times and they’re two wins and one loss against us, so we’re two losses and one win against them, and every game’s been close,” Finch said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



The Prince Albert U17 Astros Kylan Constant slides into second base during the Astros 8-1 win over the Okanese Thunderstrikers on Friday at Rotary Field as part of the 2026 Softball Saskatchewan U17 Open Boys Provincial Championship in Prince Albert.

The Astros close round robin play against the Rosebud Royals on Saturday at 4 p.m.

The top three teams from round robin will advance to the championship round on Sunday. The Gold Medal game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Rotary Field with the top finisher in round robin play taking on the winner of the Bronze Medal game.

The Astros are hoping a chance to move onto nationals in Surrey, British Columbia next month.

Overall, Finch was hoping the weather would continue to cooperate.

“(I) just hope the weather stays warm for us and we get to get this in,” Finch said.