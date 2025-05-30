U15 Aces bend, don’t break in Shaye Amundson tournament opener

It wasn’t the easiest path to victory, but the Prince Albert U15 Aces will definitely take it.

The Aces began the Shaye Amundson tournament with an five inning 8-7 victory over the Saskatoon Raiders at Kinsmen Field on Friday afternoon.

Head coach Derek Mitchell says it was a test of attrition for Prince Albert throughout the afternoon.

“For our girls here today, they really battled the elements as much as the other team too. It was a really windy day, smoke came blowing in here, started the day off, looked like it was going to be a clean, clear day. All of a sudden, the smoke came in from the fires and for them, I don’t know if too many have played in that kind of environment before.”

Prince Albert started hot with the bats sending nine batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring five runs. Jayda Finch, Layah Mitchell, Sam Boison and Berkley Bell all had hits for the Aces in the offensive outburst.

Mitchell says it was a promising sign to see the early offense for Prince Albert.

“With our group, we don’t play a lot of games. I think the girls were really excited to get into the Shaye, to get to their own tournament, and it was evident in the five-run barrage in the first inning.”

Saskatoon would score twice in the third inning capped by an Elizabeth Annala RBI double. The Raiders would add a single run in the top half of the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-3

Prince Albert would add three runs in the bottom half in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Jayda Finch would pick up an RBI with her second single of the game and later came around to score. Adyson Wallin had an RBI single with two outs.

Due to tournament’s time limit rule, the fifth inning proved to be the final frame and Saskatoon would rally. The Raiders would scratch across four runs off of three Aces pitchers.

Avie Kovitch would lock things down for Prince Albert by striking out KarleighTorguson and catching a pop fly off the bat of Tenley Bannerd to end the game.

Despite the tight finish, Mitchell says there were plenty of positives for the Aces.

“Our first pitcher, she’d started off that inning quite well. She worked through her first inning, so it was her second inning going out there. They started nitpicking on some of the pitchers procedures that were going on with her, so we had to take her out. Avie Kovitch did come in and shut the door for them. Giving credit to the Raider team, they didn’t quit being down five runs. In the end, we only gave up four, so we took that one run lead, and we’ll go on to the next game.”

The Aces were also in action on Friday night at 9 p.m. against Melfort, but results were not available as of press time.

The U11 Aces won their first game against the Saskatoon Lasers 12-4. In U13 action, Prince Albert knocked off the Saskatoon Raiders Rebels 11-2.

Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament to proceed as planned despite wildfire smoke

Despite the smoke in the Prince Albert area, the Shaye Amundson Memorial softball tournament is still a go.

In an interview with the Daily Herald, organizer Stephanie Ripplinger says the tournament is planning to go ahead as scheduled.

“With all the fires that are completely surrounding us and around us and we’re just taking what Environment Canada is giving us as far as information. We’re letting the parents and coaches know that the conditions are what they are. We’re just going on with the games as we need to. We’ve come through different hurdles like this in the past and we’re just playing just like Shaye would want us to play.”

Winds were gusting up to nearly 60 kilometres per hour. According to Environment Canada, the Air Quality Health Index was listed at 10+ for very high risk. The smoke is expected to linger around Prince Albert throughout the weekend.

Ripplinger says the tournament will have plans in place in the case an athlete can not continue playing due to the smoke.

“We definitely have put that in place with the umpires and as well as the players. Unlimited substitution and as players have certain situations as far as asthma (and) health issues, if they can’t play we definitely have told the coaches please don’t play them.”

The Air Quality Health Index hit 10+ for Prince Albert on Friday afternoon. A rating of 7-10 is considered high risk.

