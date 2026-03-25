U15 AA Pirates to open provincial final with South Division champs on Sunday

The Prince Albert U15 AA Pirates are two wins away from the perfect end to an already memorable season.

The Pirates dispatched the North Division leading Warman Wildcats in two straight games to earn the right to face the Prairie Storm on the provincial final.

Pirates head coach Tyson Dallman said the team is playing their best hockey of the season at the right time.

“We said from the start of the year that we’d potentially be in a position to play in games like this,” Dallman said. “Up until this point we’ve lived up to our own expectations, so it feels good. (We’re) somewhat satisfied with where we’ve come, but we understand there’s still that expectation that we still have some work left to do.”

The best-of-three final begins on Sunday, March 29 at the Balgonie Arena. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at the LCCLC Arena 1 in Prince Albert, with Game 3, if necessary, back in Balgonie on April 5.

The Prairie Storm finished first in the South Division standings with a 19-5-2-0 record. They dispatched the second place Regina Aces, Sask East Oilers, and Regina Pat Blues in the first three rounds of the playoffs to secure a spot in the final.

The Pirates had a much more dramatic road to the final. They finished third in the North Division with a 21-4-2-0 record, and swept the division’s top two teams in the playoffs.

The latter victory over the Warman Wildcats gave fans good value for the price of admission. The Pirates built up a 5-2 lead before Warman came roaring back to tie the game at five.

However, Jakub Palmer’s power play goal with 6:16 to play in the third sent fans who packed into Prince Albert’s Kinsmen Arena into a frenzy. The power play marker gave the Pirates a 6-5 win, and a spot in the provincial final.

“They pushed pretty good in the third period and had a lot of chances, but we did enough to hang on and then got a late one to take the lead back after they had tied it up,” Dallman said. “It was good. Something we’ve talked about all year is playing as a group and playing as a team, and that’s kind of what we did over the weekend.”

Pryce Schrader led the way with two goals for the Pirates, while Palmer, Caleb Philp, Kaden Kohle, and Beckett Casavant added singles in the 6-5 triumph. Lachlan Vandall led the Pirates with three assists, while goaltender Liam Bergen stopped 40 of 45 shots he faced to earn the win.

“It’s something that we’ve done all year—score by committee,” Dallman said. “It’s not just one guy we rely on to go get it done. Of course, we have players who play in certain situations that can do that for us, but sometimes it takes a team to chip in at different times.”

Kaleb Johns, Cole Nakrayko, Cullen Stephenson, Reid Viden, and Jesse Scriven scored for the Wildcats, while Ty Keyowski stopped 32 of 38 Prince Albert shots.

Despite giving up a late lead, Dallman said the Pirates never wavered.

“We have a pretty confident group of kids,” he said. “We’ve talked about different things happening all year long. Good things are going to happen to you, bad things are going to happen to you, and we just have to keep going out and playing the same way that we know how to play.”