U of S researchers identify cause of decades-old pig disease

Aidan Jaager

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

University of Saskatchewan researchers have discovered a way to treat a condition that has plagued pigs and farms worldwide for decades after identifying its cause.

Pig ear necrosis, which first appeared in the 1960s, causes the ear tissues to rot away. It happens when pigs transfer bacteria through chewing or biting their ears, an associate professor with the U of S Western College of Veterinary Medicine said.

While it’s not fatal, the infection is painful, affects growth and meat production, and often leads to unwise use of antibiotics, Dr. Matheus Costa, an expert in swine health, said.

“Preventing ear biting can be done by keeping the temperature controlled and ensuring proper hygiene, which are things that can be stressors.”

However, it’s been nearly impossible to identify what causes the bacteria to form in the first place— until recently.

Costa and his team built a model to replicate the disease through DNA agents. They discovered a common bacteria called fusobacterium necrophorum found in the gastrointestinal tract of many mammals, including humans.

“The light bulb moment came when we actually exposed pigs to infuse the bacteria and we saw lesions that were undistinguishable [sic] from those that we see in the barn,” Costa said.

He said they’re able to use a research vaccine previously developed to protect pigs against the disease. Although it may not fully remove the bacteria, the clinical signs of pig ear necrosis are lowered by 50 per cent.

“The vaccine works by preventing the bug from growing inside the pig and causing the severe lesion that is necrosis. So pigs may still have mild lesions, but they’re not going to become as sick,” Costa said.

“It will not only prevent infection and pain, but it will also reduce the use of antimicrobials” — substances that eliminate bacteria and viruses, Costa said.

The team’s research received support from Saskatchewan’s ministry of agriculture and members of the Western Canadian swine industry. A patent application for the vaccine has also been filed.

Although a lot of work has been done, Costa said there still needs to be further research into the disease to get a better understanding of how it works.

“We’re hoping that this research will improve the public perception of the livestock industry, specifically the swine industry. We care about the pigs, (and) we’re doing our best to produce good quality food, while also ensuring animal welfare.”