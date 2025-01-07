U of S Huskies happenings: Three teams in exhibition action

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The University of Saskatchewan Huskie men’s and women’s volleyball teams, as well as the men’s hockey team, have spent their winter holidays playing exhibition games at home and away.

The men’s volleyball team rung in the New Year in California, with back-to-back games against the host Stanford Cardinals Dec. 30 and 31. The Huskies lost those games 0-3 and 1-3.

Following that, on Jan. 3 and 4, Saskatchewan took part in the North American Challenge Cup, but came away with three straight losses, falling to the host Long Beach State Sharks, the Pepperdine Waves and the UC San Diego Tritons.

In women’s volleyball, the Huskies hosted the Battle of the Prairies Tournament from Jan. 2-4.

Saskatchewan opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over the Regina Cougars on Thursday, then fell 2-3 to the Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday, before bouncing back with a 3-0 sweep over the Huskie Alumni.

Meanwhile, the men’s hockey team played a pair of games against the Red Deer Polytechnic Kings at Merlis Belsher Place on Friday and Saturday.

The Huskies won the first game 8-0 and also pulled out a narrow 5-4 victory in the second game.

Regular Canada West action resumes January 10.