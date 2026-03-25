Tyler Tardi eager to skip new-look Saskatchewan curling team

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

After learning from two of the best skips in Canadian curling, Tyler Tardi is excited to get back into the position himself.

Following three seasons playing the third and second position with Kevin Koe’s Alberta team, while also getting the chance to serve as an alternate for Brad Jacobs and Team Canada at the Olympics and world championships, Tardi is joining a new-look Saskatchewan team with third Colton Flasch, second Kevin Marsh and lead Daniel Marsh, who were previously skipped by Mike McEwen.

For Tardi, who claimed Olympic gold with Jacobs while finishing second with Koe at the recent Brier, it was time to return to the position he had success at as a junior.

“I’ve been wanting to get back into skipping for a good two years,” said Tardi, a 27-year-old B.C. product. “I very much missed it, and to be honest, I think these guys are probably my best opportunity to do that.

“I’m super grateful that they still trust in me that I’ve still got that in me to be a skip.”

Tardi, who lives in Calgary, will be the import on the Saskatoon-based squad with Flasch and the Marsh twins, who had success over the past three years with McEwen and will carry their Canadian Team Ranking System points forward since they are retaining three of four players from last year’s team.

Considering they are among the top three men’s teams in Canada, the new squad will have good chance at landing one of the Brier pre-qualifier spots for the 2027 national men’s curling championship in Saskatoon.

While the pre-qualifiers haven’t been finalized yet, knowing they are in that position takes a bit of pressure off Tardi in his return to skip.

“Yeah, maybe a little bit,” said Tardi, who played in the last four Briers with Koe. “Because let’s be honest, I haven’t skipped in five years, so I don’t think it’s going to be a dream team in the first event.

“We’re going to have some road bumps, some learning, and I don’t think there’s any need to panic early if we don’t see that early success because we’re figuring some stuff out.

“But we all know that we’re all capable of putting in the work, and we want to do that. So if we get some early road bumps, I don’t see that ever being an issue.”

Other than playing against Flasch and the Marsh twins on the curling tour or at the Brier, Tardi said he didn’t know them off the ice. However, he could see how committed they are, which is why he reached out in the first place.

“We know who the hard workers are on tour,” said Tardi. “So that’s what I was looking for.

“I think they know I’m a bit of a rink rat myself, so I don’t think there’s going to be any lack of effort. It’s just going to come down to how well we put everything together in the systems.

“And it was very clear to me, with some of the conversations we had, that they’re very open to everything that I’ve kind of learned in the last two years. And that was a big pro for me, because I know what a lot of the best teams have been doing in the last couple of years, and there’s kind of a unique perspective that I can bring on from what I’ve learned.”

That’s not to say Flasch, 35, and the Marsh twins, both 37, who each have numerous Brier appearances under their belt, don’t have anything to offer when it comes to experience.

While the three players claimed silver at the Brier in 2024 with McEwen, Flasch also has a Brier gold medal to his name as he won while playing second in 2019 with Koe.

“These are phenomenal curlers and guys that have had their own share of plenty of phenomenal experiences as well,” said Tardi. “A big part of what I learned from the Jacobs team specifically, is the leadership aspect and how we communicate and come together with the systems.

“And it’s not all just what I’m thinking. I think there’s a lot of great brains on this team, and if we can maximize everyone’s thoughts and opinions and how we put things together, we’re going to come out with something great.

“I just think it checks all the boxes for something I was looking for.”

Before entering the men’s game, Tardi was a successful junior curler in B.C. In 2016, he won gold throwing third rocks at the Winter Youth Olympics before skipping his province to a 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championship.

The next year, he defended his national title before going on to claim gold at the World Junior Curling Championships.

In 2019, he led B.C. to a third straight national junior championship, becoming the first skip in Canadian history to do so, before going on to a win a second straight world junior championship.

His junior team didn’t have that same success as they competed in men’s events full time before Tardi decided to join Koe’s rink in 2022-23. Over the past four years, he soaked up as much as he could from the four-time Brier winner while also getting a chance to spend time under Jacobs, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Brier champion.

“I don’t want to say I was a bad skip, but looking back thinking of myself as a skip … I didn’t realize how much more I could be doing better as skip,” said Tardi. “Especially in the last two years, I’ve got to be on teams with two of the best Canadian skips of all time now.

“I think I’ve got a lot of opportunity here to take the best out of both. I think they’re both phenomenal skips in their own way. And there’s a lot of positives I can take from each of them that I can turn into something.”

One other thing he’s also recently experienced is the support from the Saskatchewan curling community, as he’s received dozens of messages since the new team was announced.

And while it will be his first time curling with a Saskatchewan-based team, he got an up-close look at what it could feel like at the 2024 Brier in Regina when he was playing with Team Alberta.

“We were in the same pool as (Team) Saskatchewan and the fans were just crazy,” said Tardi. “And it was so cool.

“I’ve never experienced that side of it. I got a little bit of a taste when the worlds were in Moose Jaw last year when I was fifth man (for Jacobs), but I was on the bench so it wasn’t quite the same.

“I’ve always wanted to be on the good side of that. Don’t get me wrong, it’s super fun to be on the receiving side of it as well, to want to beat the fans too. But it’s going to be super cool to be on the hometown side.

“I’ve always known the Saskatchewan people are always great, but I never realized how welcoming they are. As soon as our team announced, I got tons of messages from fellow Saskatchewan curlers that I’ve known of for a while.”

Many of those messages came over social media as Tardi has built up a large online presence with nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram, which is thousands more than any other Canadian curler or team account.

He regularly posts behind-the-scenes curling videos and explainer reels, which he says is his way of trying to grow the game.

“I’ve said probably for good eight years that curling is going to have struggles getting the legs to grow unless the curlers themselves do something about it,” said Tardi. “We can’t just rely on TV and all the other things that try to grow the sport.

“The actual athletes at the top in the circle need to do something to bring more eyes to it. And I finally just said, ‘screw it, I’ll do it,’ and, yeah, it’s taken off pretty good, and I’m super grateful for how well it’s done.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to grow the sport and give someone else out there some sort of an opportunity and chance to have a life changing experience like I have from the sport.”

tshire@postmedia.com