Ty Cutler of Moosomin named Man/Sask Auctioneer Champion

Ashley Bochek

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Ty Cutler of Moosomin was awarded Man/Sask Auctioneer Champion of the Year at the Canadian Livestock Auctioneer Championship in Maple Creek this May.

The Man/Sask Auctioneer Championship is the highest award at the competition.

Cutler previously won the Man/Sask Rookie of the Year Award in 2024.

Cutler grew up on a farm outside of Moosomin and works at Prairie Livestock west of town.

“I am from Moosomin. I live on a farm about 15 miles outside of town. My family has about 145 cow-calf pairs. I have about 15 myself.

“I started working at Prairie Livestock in September of 2021. I started there as a work experience student in high school, and then one weekend they were shorthanded and asked me if could help, and I never left.”

Interest sparked by auctioneer dad

Cutler’s father, Ward, is also an auctioneer and is a former Man/Sask Champion Auctioneer.

“My dad is an auctioneer. I grew up following him around, going to sales, and of course I wanted to do it when I was younger, but then I began working and wasn’t too worried about it.

“Then, I did a fundraiser in February 2023. I just happened to be at the event and was asked if I’d help selling, then after that, people just kept asking me, and it grew from there.

“I got asked to go to an auctioneer competition later in 2023. It was the Man/Sask in Killarney, Manitoba, the first one I ever went to. Then I went to the Canadian competition that May as well.”

Cutler says he learned from listening to his dad auctioneer.

“I listened to my dad auctioneering and grew up around it. At first I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. I made it work for a while, and then went to Auctioneer School in June of 2023 after I started selling cows in Whitewood, some fundraisers, and two competitions. I figured I better go to school and learn more.”

Following father’s footsteps

Cutler attended the Auctioneers Training School of Canada in Winnipeg, the same school his dad attended two decades before him.

“I went to school in Winnipeg. Ken Jordan was the instructor, and it was the same school my dad went to. At the time, it was 27 years ago, and it was the same instructor that taught him as well.

“The instructor, Ken Jordan, has taught so many Canadian Auctioneer Champions, Man/Sask Champions, as well. I went to him because he coached my dad, and he was in Winnipeg, so it was handy.”

He says there aren’t many auctioneer schools in Canada.

“There is an auctioneer school in Bozeman, Montana, there are two in Alberta, and then there is more down south. In Canada it was pretty limited.”

Cutler says he enjoys the fast-paced environment when selling cattle.

“Cattle is more fast-paced. You’re dealing with professional buyers that do it every day, and if you have 3,000 head plus to sell in a day, you don’t want to be there all day, so it’s group after group as fast as you can without screwing up. The number scales are all over the place too, you could be selling anything from 50 cents a pound to $9 a pound.

“Fundraisers are a bit different because you are auctioneering for people who aren’t used to auctions and so it’s a little slower, and you have to coach them along a bit.”

He says selling at cattle sales is a lot faster-paced compared to selling at fundraisers. “The biggest difference I find is you’re dealing with professional buyers that do it every day and so for me, it’s then easier because they know what’s going on and you know what’s going on. It’s more fast paced, and I like to keep a good pace.”

Becoming Man/Sask Auctioneer of the Year

Cutler says he was noticed by CEO of Livestock Markets Association of Canada in 2023 from a video online selling at the Fleming Pie Auction.

“The first year in 2023, Rick Wright, he was the CEO for the Livestock Markets Association of Canada (LMAC). He would go out and find all the sponsors and organize the Man/Sask competition. He’s a huge part of the cattle industry that way, and he’s a buyer for JGL Livestock, too. He saw a video on Facebook of me selling at the Fleming Pie Auction in 2023 and somehow got my number, and kept bugging me about competing at Man/Sask. He told me multiple times, ‘You have to come to Killarney to the Man/Sask!’ and I was unsure and declined since I had never sold cattle in my life, and I hadn’t been to school for it. He kept telling me, ‘You’ll be fine, it’ll be good for you,’ and so finally I agreed to go and then considering I hadn’t done it before, I did pretty good. People were telling me ‘If you go to school and you keep going with it, you’re going to do something with this.’

“I ended up competing at the Canadian competition that year as well in Olds, Alberta. I didn’t place or win anything the first two years.”

Fifth in Canada in 2024

Cutler competed at the 2024 Canadian Auctioneer Competition in Ontario, placing fifth in the country.

“Then, the second year I went to the Man/Sask, it was in Virden in 2024 and that’s when I won the Man/Sask Rookie of the Year—that’s if you’ve been selling cattle for under five years, they have a rookie competition—there was about 17 guys in that competition. Then that same year in 2024, we went to Waterloo, Ontario, for the Canadian competition. There were 37 auctioneers, and somehow I made it into the top 10 and placed fifth in Canada.”

The Town of Virden hosted the 2024 and 2025 Man/Sask Auctioneer Competitions.

“Then the next year the LMAC was back in Virden, where they held the Man/Sask competition with the Canadian competition because that way they don’t have to find double the sponsors and host two events, so last year they were both in Virden together. I didn’t have the greatest year, I didn’t win anything that year,” said Cutler.

2026 Man/Sask Auctioneer of the Year

Cutler competed this year at the Man/Sask Auctioneer Competition in Maple Creek and was awarded a belt buckle and cash prize for winning the competition.

“This year the competition was in Maple Creek, and the convention was held in Medicine Hat, Alberta. There wasn’t enough places to stay in Maple Creek, so they bussed us back and forth from Medicine Hat. This year there were 12 guys competing in the Man/Sask competition, and 42 in the Canadian one.

“I won the Man/Sask, and I was less than half a point making it back to the top 10 in Canada. So I just missed competing in it.”

He says he was shocked winning Man/Sask Auctioneer of the Year this year.

“It was hard to believe. I was awarded a belt buckle sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim and a cash prize from Manitoba Livestock Marketing Association. I figured I might’ve had a chance. Every judge sees things differently and it all depends on your day. I knew I had a good shot at it, and then they announced it—Rick Wright does the announcement at the big Lord’s banquet—they listed the top five first, and I was in that, and then they announced the Man/Sask Champion, and they play a video, of me selling, and then revealed my face and name. Once I found out—I still don’t know if it’s sunk in. It’s hard to believe.”

He says it is an honour to win Man/Sask Auctioneer Champion.

“It’s an honour. There are guys that have sold their whole life and haven’t won that yet. I guess you could say I got lucky, but I also have put a lot of hard work into it, and I take it very seriously. I think about auctioneering every day. I don’t do it full time, not yet anyways, but I watch videos and watch myself back, and I practice.

“Most of my practice comes from selling cattle live or charity auctions because I prefer practicing in front of people compared to practicing at home. I enjoy selling at Whitewood each week, it is good practice. Part of the reason why I like to do fundraisers is because it’s free practice and you get your name out there more.

“My dad, Gene Parks, and Rhett Parks, who I work for, they’re all guys that have won the Man/Sask in the past. Now I’m getting up there, so it’s just a nice feeling to be part of the group with them as people I look up to.”

Judge at Man/Sask Competition next year

Each Man/Sask Auctioneer Champion is asked to return the following year to judge the event. Cutler will be part of the 2027 judges.

“So now I can’t compete in the Man/Sask anymore,” explained Cutler. “Once you win, you can’t compete there anymore. So next year I have to go back and be a judge because if you win, that’s part of the deal.

“I can keep competing at the Canadian Livestock Auctioneering Championship. There is also the World Livestock Auctioneer Competition, that’s always held in the States. That one is a little tough, you have to do qualifiers, so you have to travel somewhere, qualify, and then compete at the big one, but personally, I don’t have much desire, at least not yet, to go. It’s a big commitment because if you win the world, you have to go around to all the auction marts in the States, they give you a truck, and you sell a lot of auctions, meet a bunch of people, it’s a pretty big deal.

Future goals

Cutler strives to win the Rookie of the Year award at the Canadian Livestock Auctioneering Championship.

“I’m more focused on the Canadian one, that is my goal. I haven’t been able to win the Canadian Rookie Award yet, and that’s something I really want to win. I have a couple more years to try to win it. Every year there has been somebody a bit better than me. I just haven’t quite got that one yet, but that’ll be in my targets for next year.”

Sells at Whitewood Livestock

Cutler currently auctioneers at Whitewood Livestock.

“I’m selling at Whitewood in the fall and winter, once to twice a week. They let me sell a lot. I’m pretty well their Head Auctioneer now. Whitewood has been really good to me, if it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t be as far along as I am because they’ve let me sell more than anybody.

“I covered some sales in Melita for my dad this spring, when he was gone selling purebred bull sales, so I’m getting some more exposure each year, but I’m hoping eventually I can do it full time, maybe get hired at a different auction mart, have two places to sell, it’s a goal of mine. Right now, I’m fine working at Prairie and selling a couple times a week, it works out pretty good.”

Criteria judged on at Man/Sask Competition

Cutler explains the criteria auctioneers are judged on at the Man/Sask Competition.

“First, there’s an interview process. A live interview with three judges, and that’s 20 per cent of your score, so that eliminates a lot of people. That’s one of the hardest parts for a lot of the guys.

“We get asked serious questions about the business, for example, the tariffs, and then also traceability of cattle because there are some new rules and regulations coming in for that. Some of them are opinion-based and some of them are a right or wrong answer question. They give you a book to study. They want you to know your stuff because if you win the Canadian one, they want you to be able to represent the LMAC, and be a good representative. They ask you questions about the industry and where you think it’s going. It can be pretty tough. Some years it’s easier than others. That’s a part that I would like to get better at.”

Clarity and rhythm are key factors auctioneers are judged on at the competitions.

“Then, as far as the actual live part goes, they judge you on your clarity and rhythm, if they can understand you and how good you sound, if you’re smooth and polished,” explained Cutler. “If you can keep a sale going, good flow, be in charge, and as well as professionalism. You’re working for the producers so you want to be eager, you want to put on a show, be enthusiastic. Even the way you dress plays a little role. They want to see you presentable and professional. You can either have your hair done nice or else wear a cowboy hat, which 99 per cent of people wear a cowboy hat.

“That was actually one of the first things my dad ever told me was to always wear a cowboy hat because then when you walk in, people know who you are, it’s kind of a look. When I walk into a fundraiser, 97 per cent of the time I’ll be the only guy in a cowboy hat there and people then realize or say, ‘That must be the auctioneer,’ even if they don’t know me. It’s the look, the image.”

Love for auctioneering at a young age

Cutler says growing up he enjoyed attending sales with his dad.

“When I was a kid, I just always thought it was so cool. If there was a good auctioneer, I could listen to them all day. I’d get chills when the auctioneer was fired up because they want to get people into it, and I always liked that. I thought it was really cool. So, when I started, of course, that was my goal.”

He says auctioneering can be mentally draining after long sales.

“It’s definitely harder work than I thought. I remember I used to bug my dad all the time saying, ‘Oh, you just sit in a chair all day,’ but I’ve learned, you’ll be more mentally tired after a 12-hour day of selling. By the end my head is just done. You’re dealing with so many numbers all day, so it’s a little different than I had pictured.”

He says he likes to be in charge at auctions. “I am a person that likes to be in charge,” said Cutler. “I work better when I’m working with less people than too many. I work better when I’m the leader. I like that part of auctioneering because when you’re on the mic, you’re in charge.

“I also like when people are happy. Fleming Pie auction, for example, people are always so happy and thankful that you come out. I like putting a smile on the producer’s face, or whoever it is. It’s rewarding.

“It’s also not something everybody does. I like that part too, it’s different. It sets you apart from people. Nothing feels better, than getting on a roll, and you feel good, and have fun with it.”

He says cattle sales can be stressful. “You’re dealing with a lot of money, so it can be stressful. You’re dealing with big numbers and lots of numbers, and that’s probably the hardest part, just keeping it all straight. You have to be commanding.”

Credits dad for interest auctioneering

Cutler says he wouldn’t have been interested in auctioneering if it weren’t for watching his dad at a young age.

“It wouldn’t have happened without him because growing up, seeing him sell all the time, and how much people respected him, it seemed pretty cool to me.

“He’s helped me out a lot, probably not as much as some people may think. I think he wants me to figure it out on my own a bit, such as my selling and my chant. He has helped me more with how to dress, how to act, how to represent yourself.

“When we’ve been at auctions together, I’ve asked him the odd question, he just won’t answer, and at first it made me mad, but now I’ve realized he wanted me to make my own path, and figure it out for myself, which I am thankful for now. I see what he was doing.

“We’ve definitely become closer since I started auctioneering. My parents are split, so it wasn’t like I never seen him, but you get busy and working, but ever since auctioneering, it’s just brought us closer, and he’s really proud of me. “He was so happy when I won Man/Sask. When it was announced on the screen, he had his phone out and three minutes later he had it posted on Facebook.”

He says he has both his dad’s belt buckle and his own hanging on his wall together.

“He won Man/Sask Auctioneer of the Year in 2003, the year I was born, so that was pretty cool. He gave me his belt buckle he won at Man/Sask when I was a kid. I kept it and now have both hanging up my wall.”

Auctioneer Ward Cutler sells in Virden and Melita. “He’s the Head Auctioneer in Virden and Melita auction mart, and he has a pile of purebred bull sales in the spring,” Cutler said. “He’s all over from Alberta to BC to back to Manitoba. It’s pretty cool. He’s selling bulls for up to $100,000 or more.

Enjoys selling at Whitewood Livestock

Cutler says his favourite auctions are selling feeder cattle at Whitewood Livestock.

“My favorite is selling feeder cattle, right now. If I could sell feeder cattle every day, I would. That’s my go-to. I’m just so used to it because that’s what I got into first. I’m comfortable doing it.

“I like being comfortable for one, but sometimes I don’t have a fundraiser for a few months at a time, so I’m not quite as used to selling that way. When you’re selling cattle, it’s less chant, more speed and rhythm, and you’re just going up and up, where at a fundraiser you could be at $100 for feels like a minute. I’m a cattle man, so that’s why I like selling feeder cattle, I am comfortable, I like the quickness, the people, and that’s the avenue I want to go down.”

Goal is to be respected

Cutler says he wishes to continue auctioneering and become more known in the world of selling cattle.

“I had a lot of people come up to me at the Man/Sask competition that I didn’t know and say, ‘Keep it up!’ There were a couple people coming up to my dad and asking him why I’m still working at Prairie and why I’m not on the road selling, so I turned some heads at the competition.

“My biggest goal as an auctioneer is I want to be respected. I want to walk into an auction mart and them be like, ‘Ty Cutler is here, we’re good, the day is going to go good!’

“It’s not really about winning stuff, and maybe when I started it was a little bit because I thought that was the thing to do, but now that I’ve matured with it, that’s my biggest thing. I see guys like Gene Parks and my dad, and when they walk in somewhere, people instantly recognize them. They’ve earned their spot and they’re respected and that’s a big deal to me.”