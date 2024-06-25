Two women charged with 2nd degree murder following death of 42-year-old Hatchet Lake man

Two women face second degree murder charges following the death of 42-year-old Christopher Joseyounen of Hatchet Lake First Nation.

Joseyounen was declared dead at a clinic in Hatchet Lake after being transported there following an altercation in which he was seriously injured.

Tricia St. Pierre, 36, of Hatchet Lake and Tinnisha Josie, 18, of Wollaston Lake both face second degree murder charges. They will make their first court appearance in Wollaston Lake on Wednesday, June 26.

The Wollaston Lake RCMP were called to a Hatchet Lake residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 following reports that someone had been seriously injured.

Officers arrived at the residents and discovered the victim had already been taken to a local clinic for medical care.

The RCMP say an altercation occurred between a group of individuals, leading to Joseyounen’s death. His family has been notified and victims services made available.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes continues to investigate.