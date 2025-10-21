Two weekends of slime with SLIMELab at the Science Centre

The Prince Albert Science Centre in the Gateway Mall began consecutive weekends of slimy fun with their first ever SLIMELab this past Saturday and Sunday.

The Science Centre previously made slime making a part of another event but this was the first time they devoted a weekend strictly to the practice. Slime making was also part of the Science Centre’s Santa Lab in December, 2024.

According to Prince Albert Science Centre Chair, slime making was popular so they brought it back as a stand-alone event.

“I mean, SLIMELab is totally based on science and chemistry, so we decided to have two slimy weekends in October,” science centre chair Sandra Williams said.

The slime making brings together certain parts of scientific discovery. Williams said it was nice to be able to do the Slime Lab over two weekends.

“It’s chemistry,” she said. “It’s making a polymer. Slime is a polymer, so you’re mixing white glue or clear glue with contact solution and baking powder. Those three items, when put together, will activate to make a polymer.”

She explained that depending on the mix of the components you can achieve different consistencies.

“If your slime is too sticky, then you might want to add a little more baking soda. But if your slime is too runny or loose, you can fix it up any which way, just by adding a little bit more baking soda or a little bit more contact solution—but only in little pieces, little doses,” Williams said.

The cost to make two slimes was $10 per container. Admission is free with purchase of container. Adult participation is required.

The Science Centre has not hosted the same activity on back-to-back weekends since 2024. Slime Lab is also running on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Science Centre. The event was well attended on Saturday according to Williams.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Sandra Williams assisted with some slime creation during SLIMELab at the Prince Albert Science Centre on Saturday.

“We take the summer off a little bit to have science camps that we offer, ut yeah, it’s nice to be back with events,” Williams said.

“We’ve had a great crowd so far, and I would suspect more people will come out. It’s kind of that time right now where people are switching between all their different activities that they’re working on.”

The Science Centre’s next event is the return of Brick Lab on Nov. 22 and 23 and Nov. 29 and 30.

“Both of those will be from 12 noon to 4 P.m. right here at the Prince Albert Science Centre and follow us on Facebook or our website, princealbertsciencecentre.ca,” Williams said.

