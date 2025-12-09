Two students charged following stabbing outside Manitoba school

Renee Lilley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Portage Graphic Leader

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, following the stabbing of a 15-year-old student outside Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI) on Thursday, Dec. 4.

The incident prompted the Portage la Prairie School Division (PLPSD) to place in-town schools under a brief Hold and Secure measure while RCMP searched for the suspects.

Portage la Prairie RCMP reported they were dispatched to an assault with a weapon at a school parking lot on 3rd Street Southwest at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2025, shortly after school dismissal.

Officers arrived to find the 15-year-old male victim being treated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for a stab wound. The student was transported to hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, police confirmed.

The PLPSD confirmed the confrontation occurred in the PCI student parking lot involving a few students. The injured student was able to seek immediate help from a staff member monitoring the school’s north doors, allowing staff to quickly administer first aid and contact emergency services.

Hold and Secure

As a precaution, RCMP advised the school division to initiate a Hold and Secure across in-town schools.

PLPSD Superintendent Pamela Garnham said the action was taken to ensure the safety of students involved in after-school activities and to prevent them from leaving school buildings and entering the area where RCMP were actively searching.

The two suspects, one of whom was known to the victim, fled the scene on foot immediately after the assault. RCMP, assisted by Manitoba RCMP Police Dog Services, conducted extensive patrols.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., officers located and arrested both teens at a residence in Portage la Prairie without incident. The Hold and Secure was lifted shortly after 5:00 p.m. once the suspects were in custody.

Charges Laid

The two 14-year-old males face multiple charges:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Resist/obstruct peace officer

Disguised with intent to commit an offence

One of the youths was also charged with failing to comply with a release order. Both were held in custody until a court appearance scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5.

PLPSD commended the prompt actions of the PCI staff and emergency services.

“PLPSD wants to assure all families and staff that the safety of our schools remains a top priority,” Garnham said, noting that the Division’s Crisis Response Team and school counsellors were available the next day to provide support and guidance to the school community.

The Division is also reviewing the incident to identify any additional measures to further enhance safety protocols.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

— Renée Lilley is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Portage Graphic. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.