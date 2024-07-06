Two PA residents charged following drug trafficking investigation

Two Prince Albert residents were arrested Thursday after a months long drug trafficking investigation.

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and the Prince Albert Police Service Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) arrested two individuals at the 1500 block of McIntosh Drive with the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.

Leanna Sander, age 42 and Jonathon Keenatch, age 36, are charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Mathamphetamine, Possession of Proceeds of Crime and multiple firearms related offences.

They made their first court appearance on Friday.