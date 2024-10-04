Two Miles for Mary to assist the Seniors

Daily Herald Contributor

The Commnity Service Centre (CSC) held its annual fundraiser for seniors’ transportation in Prince Albert on Sept. 27.

Two Miles for Mary has been going on for the past 37 years to assist the seniors in their transportation round the city.

Typically a senior’s ride would take about two miles from any location in the city. The services are for all seniors in the society.

“A special lady is chosen from our riders to be the ‘Mary’ for our annual fundraiser, Mary Clarke was a loyal client, and the first lady to represent Seniors Transportation. ‘Mary’ represents all the seniors in our community and our service,” Kayla Pollock, Lead Coordinator, CSC said. “So now every year we pick someone to represent Mary and they represent all the seniors in our community.”

Rolena Krawec was choosen as this year’s Mary for the fundraiser.

Mark Krayetski, one of the event coordinators, said they raised a little more than $24,000 during this year’s radio-thon. He said they are still expecting a few more donations to come in before the fundraiser ends.

“We are still hoping to surpass last year’s goal,” Krayetski said. “It’s community based and we rely on our community to keep it going. Our number of trips are constantly increasing, last year we made under 6,000 trips, we are going to go over that this year.”

Krayetski said the Seniors’ Transportation service, is a vital lifeline for seniors, helping maintain their independence by providing affordable, reliable rides to essential destinations like medical appointments and grocery stores.

“We do accept donations all the year round,” he added. “Currently it isn’t too late to help out and be a part of because there isn’t any kind of secondary big push. The radio fundraiser and Two Miles for Mary has always brought in that amount of funds.”

Anyone who is still looking to donate to Two Miles for Mary can send an e-transfer to TMFM@pacsc.com, or call 306-953-4460. Donors can also dedicate their container returns at the SARCAN Drop n Go to Seniors Transportation.