Two Miles for Mary aims for $45,000 to keep seniors on the move

Prince Albert’s long-running radiothon is back for its 38th year on Thursday, September 26th, with organizers hoping to raise $45,000 to keep seniors connected and mobile.

Kayla Pollock, fundraising coordinator for the Prince Albert and District Community Service Centre, said this year’s Two Miles for Mary event will once again combine the live radiothon with an in-person pancake breakfast at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre.

“It originated with a lady named Mary at the time; you could get almost anywhere in the city within like a two-mile radius,” Pollock explained. “They decided to go with the name Two Miles for Mary as a fundraiser so that they could support seniors’ transportation by providing safe, friendly, and affordable transportation for seniors in Prince Albert.”

The annual event raises money for the Community Service Centre’s seniors transportation program, which completed more than 6,000 trips in 2024, a five percent increase from the year before.

“It makes a huge difference for their independence and their quality of life,” said Pollock, who has also worked dispatch shifts. “Some people don’t know what they would do without this service as far as getting to doctor’s appointments and meeting friends for coffee. This is a safe way for them to get where they need to be and stay connected within the community.”

Last year’s radiothon raised roughly $30,000. Pollock said the goal this year is to surpass previous totals and continue expanding service.

“Every little donation helps keep the service running,” she said. “In the future, we’d like to have an extra vehicle on the road and possibly expand into evening availability, because right now the car just runs during daytime hours.”

The pancake breakfast, sponsored by Co-op, is free and open to the public. Guests can bring donations, socialize, and even challenge other local businesses to match their contributions.

This year, the radiothon will air on both 900 CKBI and Power 99 FM. Pollock said she focused on boosting advertising with extra radio spots, digital posters at the Gateway Mall, and more letters to local businesses.

For those unable to attend in person, donations can be made at www.pacsc.com under the Two Miles for Mary tab, by cheque payable to “Two Miles for Mary,” by e-transfer to tmfm@pacsc.com, or through their new Canada Helps page, which allows for one-time or monthly contributions. Donate during the Radiothon by calling 306-763-MARY (6279) or drop by the breakfast to show your support.

“The seniors are a big part of this community,” Pollock said. “If we all step in together, we can keep the service going and keep it strong for Prince Albert.”