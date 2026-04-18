Two men facing charges following investigation on city’s west side

The Prince Albert Police Service charged two men and seized 30 grams of cocaine and a semi-automatic sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun during an investigation on the city’s west side.

Jefferson Jobb, 35, and Timothy Iron, 39, both face several firearms related charges. Jobb has also been charged with possession of cocaine.

Jobb made his first court appearance on Friday.

Investigators made the arrests and seizures at a home in the 1600 block of 13th Street West. They began watching the home in March after identifying Jobb as one of the residents. Jobb was wanted on outstanding warrants for being unlawfully at large.

In April, investigators learned Jobb was at the residence. They also believed he was in possession of a firearm.

Investigators obtained a search warrant on April 16. They deployed the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and arrested Jobb and six other individuals without incident after they exited the home.

There was also one youth in the home. The youth was placed into Social Services care.

Members of the Saskatchewan Trafficking Enforcement Team, Prince Albert Police Service Crisis Negotiator Unit, and the Proactive Policing Unit assisted in the investigation.