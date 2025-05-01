Two men facing charges following investigation into shooting on Canoe Lake Cree Nation

The Beauval RCMP have arrested two men with help from the Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Team and Remotely Piloted Aircraft System following a 30 minute pursuit.

The two suspects are allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred on Canoe Lake Cree Nation.

Officers were called to the nation at around 12:45 a.m. on April 27. They arrived to find a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The RCMP described the injurie as non-life-threatening.

The officers later found the vehicle in the community. Police say the driver did not stop when the officers attempted a traffic stop.

Police say the pursuit lasted for around 30 minutes. The occupants of the vehicle are accused of throwing items from the vehicle to deter police during the chase. They are also accused of shining a flashlight at the police vehicle to distract the officer who was driving.

The officers pursued the vehicle until it left the roadway on Hwy 903 and stopped. The driver ran into the nearby forested area while the officers arrested the passenger.

The officers later found and arrested the driver with help from the police dog team and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System.

The RCMP have charged Keegan Janvier, 21, of Clearwater River Dene Nation and Deon Libsekal, 22, from Edmonton. They each face nine charges, including aggravated assault and flight from peace officers. Their first court appearance is scheduled for May 5.