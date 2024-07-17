Two men arrested after shooting on Sturgeon Lake First Nation

Two men have been arrested after a shooting on Sturgeon Lake First Nation.

On July 8 Prince Albert RCMP received a report of a shooting on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Investigation determined two individuals approached a group of individuals who were walking in the community.

An altercation occurred between them. A firearm was discharged, striking an adult male. He was treated at hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

Officer immediately began patrolling for the suspects. As a result of continued investigation, Prince Albert RCMP obtained a warrant to enter a residence on Sturgeon Lake First Nation. On July 14, with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, two adult males were arrested at the residence without incident.

Officers located and seized a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition and bear spray at the residence.

As a result of further investigation, 24-year-old Jayden Sutherland and 19-year-old Thoren Daniels, both from Sturgeon Lake First Nation, are each charged with one count of assault with a weapon, one count of discharge a firearm while being reckless, one count of use a firearm in the commission of an offence, one count of careless use of a firearm, one count of unsafe storage of a firearm and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code.

Daniels is also charged with one count of fail to comply with probation order and four counts of weapons possession contrary to order.

Both accused appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.