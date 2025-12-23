Two Manitoba colleges have earned national recognition for applied research

Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

RRC Polytech was highlighted in Re$earch Infosource’s annual ranking of Canada’s Top 50 Research Colleges. The Winnipeg-based institution ranked first among medium-tier colleges for completed research projects and second in total research partnerships.

“These current rankings reflect RRC Polytech’s collaborative approach and industry and community relationships that are resulting in practical solutions for our partners,” said Jamie Wilson, Vice-President, Indigenous Strategy, Research and Business Development in a release.

The college is the only post-secondary institution in Canada to fully integrate research into its Indigenous Strategy portfolio, an approach leaders say supports economic prosperity, social innovation and Indigenous growth.

Through its Research Partnerships & Innovation division, RRC Polytech leads projects in advanced manufacturing, electrification, automation, aerospace and agri-food, including collaborations with the Manitoba Métis Federation, Protein Industries Canada, and local manufacturers. Applied research facilities include the Prairie Research Kitchen, the Vehicle Technology & Energy Centre, and the Technology Access Centre for Aerospace and Manufacturing.

“Through an incredible breadth of applied research collaborations, we’re solving real-world problems for our partners at all stages, all while training tomorrow’s workforce to be more adaptable,” said Dr. Jolen Galaugher, Executive Director of Research Partnerships & Innovation.

Assiniboine College entered the list for the first time this year, placing 47th among publicly funded colleges. The Brandon-based college’s strategic plan set a goal of becoming a Top 50 research institution by 2030, an objective now achieved six years ahead of schedule.

Recent applied research at Assiniboine has focused on agricultural sustainability, horticulture, soil health and clean technologies, with projects ranging from biochar evaluation to greenhouse innovation, hydroponics, regenerative farming and disease-monitoring tools. Industry-supported research has led to hands-on learning opportunities for students and attracted new federal and provincial investment, including matching contributions from Research Manitoba and the Canada Foundation for Innovation for a $5-million teaching and research greenhouse.

“Applied research helps industry partners solve problems and improve practices,” said Assiniboine President Mark Frison. “Paying attention to industry needs has paved the way for exceptional hands-on learning experiences for students.”

Advanced Education Minister Renée Cable welcomed the news. “It’s great to see Assiniboine join RRC Polytech in being named in the Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada,” she said. “We are proud of the leadership our colleges in Manitoba are showing on the national stage.”