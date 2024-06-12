Two La Ronge students on the list of recipients for 2024 TD Scholarship for Indigenous People

Two La Ronge women are among the 25 recipients of the 2024 TD Scholarships for Indigenous people announced in a TD news release dated May 21.

The scholarships are paid out annually to “successful applicants from First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities from across the country, “coast to coast,” according to the news release.

Successful applicants receive $15,000 annually, for up to four years, so up to $60,000 to support their education and living expenses.

“Recipients will also be offered internship opportunities with TD to gain valuable work experience as part of the scholarship program and will receive an offer of full-time employment after the successful completion of their studies,” quoted from the news release.

“We are proud to play a role in supporting students from Indigenous communities in their journeys toward achieving their academic and career ambitions. It is a privilege to help connect them with the employment opportunities under the program, as well as make our terrific network of colleagues and leaders available to them as part of this experience,” Doris Bear, vice president of Indigenous Banking at TD, is quoted as saying in the news release

The scholarship program was launched in 2022 and is managed by AFCA Canada, a not-for-profit led by Indigenous Peoples.

Maxine Iron “is a dedicated advocate for empowering youth in her community. With five children and many grandchildren, she knows firsthand the significance of possible role models for the next generation,” quoted from background for the News release

“Drawing from personal experience, Maxine intimately understands the challenges youth from Indigenous communities encounter and is committed to enhancing her understanding of children’s needs.”

Iron was unavailable as the Northern Advocate went to press.

Kate Young, who grew up in La Ronge, has been attending First Nations University of Canada, Saskatoon Campus, working towards a Bachelor in Indigenous Social Work degree.

Her studies have offered her “amazing opportunity to reconnect with culture in ways I was not familiar with.”

As a student, she also furthered her community involvement by participating in volunteer activities.

“I’ve actually been working as the president of our student association at our Saskatoon campus and then as Director of Communications for the Indigenous Business Student’s Society,” she explained. “I’m just really delving into the world of advocacy and connecting with the Indigenous community.”

Young said the scholarship will help her with expenses and she completes her degree and moves on to a Masters in the future.

It will give her more opportunities in education and to explore further her voluntary works in connection to her education. Other Saskatchewan recipients were: Jessica Mirasty, Flying Dust First Nation: Dante Carter, Onion Lake Cree Nation; Teagan Dubiel, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Weyburn; Sadie Turning Robe, Carry The Kettle First Nation.