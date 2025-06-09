Two injured in collision involving police vehicle

One police officer and one civilian were injured after a collision involving a police vehicle on Thursday, June 5.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 28th Street East and Central Avenue at around 4:30 p.m.

An officer was on route to a call for service with their emergency equipment activated, according to a Prince Albert Police Service press release. Investigators say the police vehicle approached a red light with its lights and sirens on when another vehicle with a green light entered the intersection where the vehicles collided.

One person in the civilian vehicle had minor injuries. The officer involved in the collision was treated on scene and transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate.