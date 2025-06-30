Two injured after two-vehicle collision involving ATV

RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision caused serious injuries.

According to RCMP On June 26 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Warman RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Township Road 384 and Range Road 3063.

Officers responded along with local fire and EMS. Investigation determined an ATV and car collided. The driver and passenger of the ATV were transported to hospital with injuries described as serious in nature

The driver of the car reported no injuries to police.

Warman RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.