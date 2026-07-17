Two individuals found deceased in McTavish Lake area may have been killed by wildlife: RCMP

The La Ronge RCMP are investigation the deaths of two individuals who may have been killed by wildlife.

Officers found two people deceased in the McTavish Lake region north of La Ronge following a call for service on July 15. Investigators suspect the deaths are wildlife related, according to an RCMP press release.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

“The Conservation Officer Service’s Wildlife Human Attack Response Team has been deployed and is working closely with the Coroner’s Service and the RCMP to investigate this incident,” reads the RCMP press release. “Conservation officers are working to identify and locate the animal(s) that may have been involved in the incident.”

The Ministry of Community Safety extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this incident. The Ministry also advised northern residents, cabin owners, and visitors to exercise caution when outdoors and ignore wildlife encounters.