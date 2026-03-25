Two firearms seized by Saskatchewan RCMP’s SERT during search warrant in Yorkton

The RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (SERT) – with support from Yorkton RCMP – have seized two firearms at a residential property in Yorkton.

Investigators obtained a warrant and searched the property on Russell Drive in Yorkton on March 9. While searching a residence and vehicle on the property, officers found and seized a loaded prohibited gun, a non-restricted gun, ammunition, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The police arrested three men at the property. Tyrone Ackerman, 37, Yahye Mohamed, 31, and Taylor Nardi, 31, all from Fort McMurray, AB, are each charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon when knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm/weapon/device/ammunition in motor vehicle and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Ackerman was additionally charged with weapons possession.

Ackerman and Nardi are scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Mar. 25. Mohamed is scheduled to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Mar. 30,

The SERT continue to investigate.