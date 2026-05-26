Two Ecole St. Mary students chosen as 2026 Junior Citizens of the Year

Two Grade 12 students from Ecole St. Mary High School are being recognized as Junior Citizen of the Year for 2026.

Eli Bartlett was named one of four 2026 Saskatchewan Junior Citizens of the Year, while Marinn Acorn received the Junior Citizen of the Year STEM Award.

The awards are handed out by the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA), in partnership with Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre, SaskPower, and the Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan.

Bartlett said that he was surprised to be selected as a Junior Citizen of the Year.

“I just didn’t expect it,” Bartlett said. “I got recommended for it, but I just didn’t expect to win. I thought there would be a lot of (nominees).”

The year marks the 50th anniversary of the Junior Citizen of the Year Program. For over five decades, the program has recognized young people between the ages of eight and 18 who demonstrate resilience in overcoming challenges, lead positive lifestyles, are actively involved in volunteering within their school and community, and consistently act with kindness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Each award recipient receives a $3,000 bursary provided by SaskPower.

Acorn was also surprised to receive the Junior Citizen of the Year STEM Award.

“When my mom told me, I started crying in the hallway,” Acorn said. “She told me at school, my mom’s an EA at the school. She comes and she pulls me into class and she tells me, because I didn’t know I was nominated.”

She said she suspected that her mother nominated her.

“I didn’t know I was even considered for this award. Then she just told me and I started crying,” Acorn said.

The Junior Citizen of the Year STEM Award recognizes a Saskatchewan youth who contain all the same qualities of a Junior Citizen of the Year and has an aptitude for science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

Acorn said that the award means a lot to her.

“Through my high school career, I had lots of like personal challenges I overcame,” she said. “I had some medical issues. I spent three months in the hospital last year. Even throughout the hospital, I kept (up) with my schooling, like still was on honour roll. I had that big goal in mind.

“I was at the Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon for all of second semester. Like I didn’t go to school in Grade 11, my whole second semester.”

Acorn said she was in hospital for a severe eating disorder and now she wants to use that challenge to break the stigma.

“That’s the big thing about me is I’m trying to break that stigma of what mental illnesses looks like. You don’t picture the athletic popular blonde girl in her class to be battling that and whatever. I’ve been trying to be open about it and I’ve always been open about it, so, getting this award means a lot for me,” Acorn said.

The individual who nominated Bartlett described him as a dedicated and highly involved member of his school and community who is recognized for his strong work ethic, leadership, and commitment to agriculture. He volunteers at agricultural events such as Canadian Western Agribition, supports local fundraisers, and contributes to food drives.

For over a decade, Eli and his family have also made and donated blankets to raise funds for the Expressway Family Centre supporting families in their community.

“I’ve just done a lot for my community. I’ve been in 4-H for my entire life, as long as I’ve been able to do it,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett moved to Prince Albert in Grade 8 and lives with his aunt. He also lives seven hours south with his parents on their sheep farm part of the year.

He balances his academics with extracurricular activities like curling, demonstrating dedication both in and out of the classroom.

He has expanded his technical skills through shearing school and industry events, and has been accepted into the Bachelor of Gunsmithing program at Murray State University. He plans to apply these skills to support agriculture through equipment maintenance and innovation.

Bartlett said he became interested in gunsmithing as a career because of the science involved.

“I’ve just always been interested in firearms and things like that, just the mechanical side of it,” he said. “I like learning about how they work, why they work that way, why they were designed like that. I mean, I’d like to say I know quite a bit about it, but I’m not super-duper knowledgeable.”

Acorn’s nominator described her as a passionate and dedicated young leader who is actively involved in both her school and community. She has contributed over 150 hours volunteering at Park Range Veterinary Clinic, where she assists with animal care and has gained extensive hands-on experience in animal health.

“Through her involvement in procedures, herd health work, and on-farm visits, she has developed a strong understanding of biology, animal physiology, and the practical application of veterinary science in agriculture,” her nomination reads.

Acorn decided to become a veterinarian after growing up on a farm by Macdowall.

“I’m from and grew up on a cattle farm and so I’ve always been surrounded by animals,” she said. “I love animals. Then this past summer I started volunteering at Park Range, the vet clinic in PA, and fell in love with it.”

Acorn said that Peter Surkan has been the family’s herd health vet and has become a mentor. That helped solidify her plan.

“Throughout this, I’ve just been doing other work,” she said. “I’ve been volunteering there and then throughout the winter I helped calve out all the calves at my cousin’s farm and stuff like that.”

This summer she plans to work at a research dairy barn.

“I just want to be kind of an inspiration or just kind of mentor to other people that have struggles with other physical or mental or any illnesses,” Acorn said.

Acorn plans to continue her education at the University of Saskatchewan College of Agriculture and Bioresources, with the goal of becoming a large animal veterinarian.

Both BartlMichael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

(L to R) Eli Bartlett and Marinn Acorn. Bartlett and Acorn will be receiving the 2026 Junior Citizen of the Year and 2026 Junior Citizen of the Year STEM Award in Regina on Thursday.ett and Acorn thanked everyone who selected them. Acorn also thanked her family and friends.

“Thank you just everyone in Saskatchewan and just the committee who selected me for this,” Bartlett said.

“I thank them for selecting me for acknowledging everything I’ve done and I really appreciate it. I’m forever grateful for it,” Acorn added.

Bartlett and Acorn will receive the awards at Government House on May 28. Other Junior Citizen of the Year winners included Noah Cappelle from Meadow Lake, Kynlee Hicks of Regina, and Katrianne Skopyk of Christopher Lake.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.c