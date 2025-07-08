Two Ecole St. Mary graduates win Governor General’s Academic Medals at USask

Two graduates of Ecole St. Mary High School received some significant recognition at the University of Saskatchewan’s Spring Convocation on June 2.

Spence Dmytruk and Grayson Tourney each received the Governor General’s Academic Medals, Dmytruk in Kiniesiology and Tourney in Biomedical Neuroscience.

Governor General’s Academic Medals are among the highest honours awarded to outstanding Canadian scholars at all levels of academia.

The Governor General’s Silver Medal is presented to the student who achieves the highest overall academic standing based on their Graduation Grade Point Average (GGPA) in a degree program.

Tourrney and Dmyutruk are both going back to school to study medicine and were co-Valedictorians in 2021 at St. Mary with Seth LeMoal.

Tourney also received the university medal in Biomedical Neuroscience.

Both Tourney and Dmytruk said the accomplishment reflected more than the work they did.

“It meant a lot,” Tourney said. “For me it was the culmination of four years of schooling and it reflects grades only, but I think to me it reflects a lot of work ethic that I’ve cultivated and it reflects the support that I’ve had from friends and family.”

“It reflects the effort of a community and not just myself,” he added.

“For me is a really big, incredible honour,” Dmytruk added. “I was definitely very excited to receive that kind of recognition, but I really do think it was less so a testament of my own abilities or anything like that. It was more so about the community that supported me along the way.”

Dmytruk said everyone on his academic journey helped him achieve the award.

“Whether that was teachers in Prince Albert, faculty and staff at the University of Saskatchewan, friends and family, I feel like I definitely couldn’t have done this without all the support I’ve received. I really do see it as representative of all the support I have had along the way.”

Tourney said he was interested in health sciences coming out of high school, which led him to Biomedical Neuroscience. He liked learning about the brain and the nervous system, so the subject was a perfect fit.

He said going into medicine will extend that interest even further.

“I’m very happy that I’ve done it because it is kind of my greatest interest,” he explained.

Tourney said that having two Valedictorians from the same class was a positive reflection of Prince Albert.

“It goes to show that there’s a lot of talent in Prince Albert and that, obviously, there’s great things that people coming out of PA can do,” he said.

Dmytruk said it was a nice touch to receive an award alongside his former St. Mary classmate once again.

“It was pretty cool. I think it’s kind of neat too, how we were both at St. Mary. We took different paths and undergrad and we’re coming back to medicine in the fall together. It’s kind of cool that we took different paths but like ended up in the same place.”

Tourney also credited Ecole St. Mary for helping him along the way.

“There’s amazing staff and I’m so eternally grateful for the education I received there. That set the foundation for university. Students there, I hope, realize how blessed they are to have to have the teachers and the support staff there at St. Mary because they’re great,” he said.

Dmytruk will pursue medicine after studying Kinesiology. He said the subject gave him exposure to a lot of different aspects of health and wellness.

“I think it gave me a very balanced kind of perspective,” he explained. “I got to have a lot of different opportunities within my college. I think I decided medicine was the place for me.

“I really do think it came down to getting an exposure in a lot of different areas through my classes and like being in my college. I think that’s really just (what) threw me towards medicine and being able to make a difference in the community I’m working in.”

Dmytruk said the award win is also shows how many positives there are in Prince Albert. “It was definitely a pretty cool to receive that kind of recognition and (I) definitely owe a lot to the opportunities that Prince Albert gave me growing up,” he said.

