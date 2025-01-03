Two deaths reported in collision between semi and SUV

A 29-year-old woman and 40-year-old man have died in a two-vehicle collision north of Martensville.

The collision occurred on Hwy 12, just south of the intersection with Hwy 305. Warman RCMP, local fire, and EMS responded to the scene following reports of a collision at around 5:25 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Police say a semi and an SUV collided. The man and woman, both from Saskatoon, were travelling in the SUV and were declared deceased at the scene. Their families have been notified.

The driver of the semi was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.