Two dead, one seriously injured in rollover near Pelican Lake First Nation

Two people are dead and a third was seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 24 near Pelican Lake First Nation.

Spiritwood RCMP received a report of the rollover at about 10:55 a.m. on July 12.

Police, local firefighters and emergency medical services responded. A 31-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Pelican Lake First Nation, were declared dead at the scene.

Their families have been notified.

A third passenger was taken to hospital with injuries described by police as serious.

Spiritwood RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.