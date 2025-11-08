Two City Hall leaders prepare to retire after decades of service

For nearly three decades, City Manager Sherry Person and City Clerk Terri Mercier have been central to the daily rhythm of Prince Albert’s civic operations, one guiding the city’s administration, the other ensuring its governance stayed transparent and on record. Both will soon step away from their desks, closing chapters that shaped City Hall’s modern era.

City Manager

Person’s retirement will take effect on January 1, 2026, with her last working day on December 15, while Mercier’s will follow on January 30, with her final day of work around December 11. Together, their departures mark the end of an era defined by steady leadership, institutional knowledge, and quiet service.

Person joined the city in May 1994 as a term clerk stenographer in the planning and development department. Over the next 31 years, she worked her way through the City Clerk’s Office, eventually becoming City Manager in 2022 after serving as Acting City Manager during a leadership transition.

“I’ve loved being a public servant for the residents of the city,” she said. “But after thirty-one and a half years, I’m eligible to retire, and I’d like to start a new chapter doing something different.”

Her days as city manager were filled with shifting priorities, everything from water main infrastructure and labour relations to long-term growth planning and community well-being.

“It’s a very diverse job,” Person said. “One meeting might be about the water treatment plant, another about economic development or public safety. You’re dealing with everything at once and trying to help the council make good decisions for the city’s future.”

City Council has appointed Craig Guidinger, currently Director of Community Development, as Acting City Manager starting December 16. Person said Guidinger’s experience and leadership made him a natural fit for the interim role.

“Craig has filled in for me many times and proven to be a great leader,” she said. “He’s well respected across administration and has taken on key areas like bylaw enforcement, community safety and well-being, and innovation. I believe he’ll continue to strengthen the city.”

Guidinger will take over several significant files, including preparation of the 2026 budget, ongoing work on the Complex Needs Facility, and the city’s economic development goals.

“I think the city is moving in the right direction,” Person said. “We’ve stabilized our finances and built a strong internal structure. We were stagnant for a while, but now I feel we’re on the right path, and the team that’s here will only make it stronger.”

Her voice grew emotional when reflecting on city staff and the public’s perception of their work. At a recent council meeting, Person defended municipal crews after a discussion about work breaks, saying residents often don’t see the full picture.

“Public servants give more than just their work; they give their heart,” she said. “When someone sees a snow crew sitting at Tim Hortons, they might not know those workers started at three in the morning. They’re entitled to a break like anyone else. There’s too much scrutiny and not enough thanks, but they do incredible work and care deeply about this community.”

City Clerk

For City Clerk Mercier, the story of her career follows a similar arc of dedication and quiet stewardship. She joined City Hall in April 1997 as a clerk stenographer in the City Clerk’s Office, steadily advancing to Records Manager, then Corporate Legislative Manager, before becoming City Clerk in 2022 after Person’s move to City Manager.

“I’ve been with the city for over twenty-eight years,” Mercier said. “I became eligible to retire earlier this year, and when I recently became a grandmother, that made the decision a lot easier.”

Her role as clerk touched nearly every aspect of City Hall’s public face, maintaining records and bylaws, managing committees and boards, handling access-to-information requests, and serving as returning officer during elections.

“People mostly notice the clerk’s office only when something goes wrong,” she said with a smile. “But most of what we do is behind the scenes to make sure the politicians and administration look good.”

Like Person, Mercier said her successor has been well prepared. Savannah Price will serve as acting city clerk starting mid-December, continuing the office’s commitment to transparency and governance.

“Savannah has been my acting clerk for over three years,” Mercier said. “She’s calm, confident, and not afraid to take charge. Even when she doesn’t know something, she figures it out and finds the answer. She’s ready.”

Mercier has worked under multiple mayors and councillors, including the current term that brought in a new mayor and five first-time councillors. She said that change required patience and guidance to ensure everyone understood rules and procedures.

“The clerk’s office plays a big role in helping council follow proper governance,” she said. “We make sure legislation and public notice requirements are met, disclosure statements are filed, and transparency is maintained. That’s what keeps the city running the way it’s supposed to.”

Technology has transformed the job since she began, she added.

“When I started, we used WordPerfect and typewriters. Now everything’s electronic: agendas, records, and public access. We’re aiming to be as paperless and transparent as possible, and AI tools are even becoming part of municipal workflows.”

For both women, the coming weeks are filled with farewells, files, and handoffs, and with them, the quiet satisfaction of leaving behind an organization ready to keep moving forward.

“I hope staff continue to work hard and lead the city as they’ve always done,” Person said. “They’re dedicated public servants, and I’m proud of them.”

Mercier echoed the sentiment. “We have good people here,” she said. “The city is in capable hands.”