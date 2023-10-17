Two charged after weapons call in Montreal Lake that led to emergency alert

Two men have been charged in connection to an incident in Montreal Lake Cree Nation that prompted an emergency alert last week.

At about 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Waskesiu RCMP received a report of a gun fired outside of a home in the First Nation. Officers found an injured man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP determined that an altercation took place between the two suspects and the victim.

Deon Smith, age 27, and Justice Bird, age 29, have been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and discharging a firearm with intent.

They appreared in court in Prince Albert on Monday.

RCMP issued a dangerous person alert at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. It was cancelled later that night, despite one of the suspects still at large, because police determined there was no threat to public safety.

The alert prompted a lockdown of all Montreal Lake buildings, including the school.