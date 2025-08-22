Two charged after stolen vehicle chase near Paddockwood

Two people face multiple charges after RCMP say a stolen vehicle fled from the police, leading to a chase that ended with the discovery of a sawed-off firearm.

Prince Albert RCMP began investigating on August 15 around 3p.m., after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle on Highway #2 in the R.M. of Paddockwood.

The next morning, at about 10:30 a.m., officers with the Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP spotted the vehicle on Montreal Lake Cree Nation and tried to stop it. The driver refused to pull over and sped off toward Highway #2, eventually turning onto a grid road before fleeing on foot into a nearby forest.

Police arrested a female passenger at the scene and seized a sawed-off firearm from inside the vehicle. With help from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Police Dog Services and Critical Incident Response Team, officers searched the area and arrested the driver.

As a result, 24-year-old Edward John Henderson of Montreal Lake Cree Nation and 21-year-old Acotia Bradfield of La Ronge have been charged with flight from a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, occupying a motor vehicle that has a prohibited weapon inside, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Bradfield faces two additional charges for failing to comply with a probation order, plus one count of possessing a firearm when prohibited. Henderson was also arrested on a warrant for breaching a conditional sentence order.

Both appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on August 18.