Two charged after shooting investigation in Prince Albert

Two men are facing firearms charges after a shooting left a 38-year-old man seriously injured in Prince Albert.

Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 800 block of 13th Street West at about 1:30 p.m. on July 12. Officers found the injured man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Parkland Ambulance took him to hospital. Police said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators later identified a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street West as a scene connected to the shooting. Police classified the situation as a critical incident and carried out a controlled surround-and-call-out operation.

Everyone inside the residence came out voluntarily. Police then executed a search warrant and seized a firearm, ammunition and body armour.

Four people were arrested.

A 25-year-old man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, breaching firearm prohibition orders and several other breaches of court-ordered conditions.

A 20-year-old man faces charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon, careless storage of a firearm and breaching firearm prohibition orders. Police said he was also wanted on several outstanding warrants related to firearms offences.

Both men were scheduled to make their first court appearances on July 13.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP emergency response teams were among the specialized units involved.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.