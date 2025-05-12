Two charged after break-and-enter and assault in Nipawin

Daily Herald Staff

Two people have been charged after a break-and-enter and assault in Nipawin.

According to RCMP on May 7 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Nipawin RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a residence on 10th Avenue West in Nipawin.

Officers responded along with local EMS. Investigation determined an adult male and an adult female broke into the residence and assaulted two females inside. Both female victims were injured. One of the females was transported to hospital by EMS with injuries described as non-life threatening. The second female was taken by EMS and later transported to a hospital in Saskatoon by STARS for injuries described as serious, but non-life threatening, in nature.

As a result of investigation, later on May 7, officers located and arrested an adult male and adult female in Nipawin.

RCMP say that 36-year-old Scott McKay from Red Earth Cree Nation is charged with one count, break and enter, one count, mischief under $5,000, one count, aggravated assault, one count, assault, one count, uttering threats, four counts, fail to comply with release order, one count, witness intimidation, one count, intimidation of a justice system participant and one count, resist/obstruct peace officer.

As well, 33-year-old Noreen Head from Nipawin, SK is charged with one count, break and enter, one count, mischief under $5,000, one count, assault with a weapon, one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count, aggravated assault, one count, intimidation of a justice system participant, one count, uttering threats, one count, witness intimidation and two counts, fail to comply with release order.

McKay and Head are scheduled to appear in Nipawin Provincial Court on May 14.