Two charged after a man was shot and killed near Pinehouse on Friday afternoon.

Daily Herald Staff

Two people have been charged after a man was shot and killed near Pinehouse on Friday afternoon.

According to the Saskatchewan RCMP, officers received a report of a shooting just outside Pinehouse around 2 p.m. on October 3. Responding officers found a seriously injured man, who was taken to a local clinic where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Braydon Natomagan of Pinehouse. His family has been notified.

Investigators determined an altercation had occurred between a group of people when a firearm was discharged, striking Natomagan. Two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were later spotted by police near Beauval. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects continued to flee before being stopped and arrested on an off-road trail.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has since charged 25-year-old Christopher Nolan with second-degree murder and firearm possession while prohibited. He is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on October 6.

A second suspect, 31-year-old Kelsey Iron, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, flight from police, dangerous driving, and refusal to comply with a breath demand. Iron is also scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake court on October 6.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.