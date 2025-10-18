Two candidates vie for mayor in Tisdale by-election

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — Tisdale residents will head to the polls next month to elect a new mayor. The municipal by-election is scheduled for Nov. 12, with advance voting on Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both polls will be held at the Maurice Taylor Performing Arts Theatre, located at the west entrance of the Tisdale RECplex, 800 101 Street.

The official candidates for the position of mayor of Tisdale are Mike Hill and Dean Janzen. The results will be declared on Nov. 13, at 9 a.m.

Current councillor Mike Hill has announced his candidacy for mayor, emphasizing his experience in municipal governance and his long-standing involvement in community development. Hill seeks to continue community growth.

Born and raised in Tisdale, Hill has served three terms on town council and is currently the office manager at Chupa Trucking, following 24 years in the banking sector. He said his years on council have given him a strong understanding of the town’s operations and priorities.

“I’ve been fortunate to work on projects like upgrades to the sewage treatment plant, expansion of lagoon systems, improvements at the Regional Waste Disposal site, and the development of recreational spaces including the skate park and dog park,” Hill said.

Hill has chaired the Parks and Recreation Board and the Tisdale and District Fire Department board, and has been active in local committees such as doctor recruitment, Tisdale Interagency, and Invest Tisdale.

If elected, Hill said he plans to focus on fiscal management, infrastructure investment, and expanding community programs. He also highlighted upcoming priorities such as installing a new arena refrigeration plant and cooling tower at the RECplex.

“I’m excited to take on this role with energy, experience, and a deep respect for the people of Tisdale,” Hill said.

Also running for mayor is Dean Janzen, a retired educator and lifelong resident of Tisdale who hopes to bring a collaborative and transparent approach to municipal leadership.

Janzen spent more than 30 years teaching and coaching in Tisdale schools, mentoring students in basketball and track and field. Since retiring, he has remained active in the community as manager and board member of the Falkon Theatre, and as a member of both the Tisdale Medical Clinic Board and Wapiti Regional Library Executive.

“I’ve seen firsthand both the challenges and the tremendous potential our town holds,” Janzen said. “Strong leadership built on integrity, honesty and commitment can make a real difference.”

Janzen said his platform focuses on strengthening health care, supporting small businesses, maintaining infrastructure, increasing youth engagement, and improving communication between council and residents.

“My goal is to ensure residents feel heard and that council decisions reflect their priorities,” he said. “I’m ready to serve and help guide Tisdale forward with transparency and respect.”