Two candidates seek Carrot River council seat in byelection

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

CARROT RIVER — Residents of Carrot River will head to the polls next month to elect a new member of town council in a municipal by-election.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Coun. Chris Bergen, who served approximately 5 1/2 years on council. Bergen was first elected in 2020 and served through the 2020-24 term before being re-elected in 2024 for a second term.

Two candidates are seeking to fill the vacant seat: Scott Debienne, a local business owner, and Dylan Borody, a chargehand with Edgewood Forest Products.

Voting day is scheduled for July 8, when eligible voters will choose a candidate to fill the councillor position for the remainder of the current term, which has approximately 17 months remaining.

Residents who wish to vote before election day can cast their ballots at an advance poll on June 24.

The advance poll will be held at the Carrot River town office, 5 Main St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voters are reminded to bring valid identification when casting a ballot.

To be eligible to vote, individuals must be residents of the Town of Carrot River and have lived in the community for at least three consecutive months before the election. Property owners who have owned property in the town for a minimum of three months are also eligible to vote.

Municipal officials are encouraging residents to participate in the vote.

“Make sure your voice is heard — every vote helps shape the future of our community,” the town said in its election notice.

Additional information about the by-election and voting requirements is available through the Town of Carrot River.