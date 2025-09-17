Two arrested after fleeing police near Pierceland

Pierceland RCMP say two people have been arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and driving over a tire deflation device on Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

On Sept 14, officers received a report of wanted individuals who had driven past a security checkpoint. Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going west on Highway 55 at a high rate of speed. A tire deflation device was used, causing all four tires to go flat and bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Inside the vehicle, police found a sawed-off firearm. A 32-year-old woman from Onion Lake First Nation and a female youth from Big Island Lake Cree Nation were arrested and face numerous firearm and property-related charges.

RCMP say the 32-year-old also faces additional firearm charges and was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. She is scheduled to appear in Pierceland Provincial Court on Oct. 7. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, also faces charges that include unsafe storage of firearms, flight from police, and dangerous driving. She appeared in court on Sept. 16.

RCMP from Cold Lake, Alberta, assisted Saskatchewan RCMP with this investigation.