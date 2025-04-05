Two arrested after drug trafficking investigation

The Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has concluded a month-long drug trafficking investigation, resulting in the arrests of a man and woman, both from Prince Albert.

On April 3 CRT members with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) and Canine Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be trafficking cocaine in Prince Albert. A man and a woman were successfully arrested without incident and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 41.7 grams of soft cocaine, 25.7 grams of hard cocaine, 5.3 grams of methamphetamine, $630 Canadian currency and three cell phones.

As a result of this investigation, 24-year-old Josh Herron and 26-year-old Bryanne Clarke have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Both Herron and Clarke made their first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning.