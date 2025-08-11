Twice is nice: Prince Albert Predators are back-to-back MacDonald Cup champions

For the second time in two years, the Prince Albert Predators are MacDonald Cup champs.

The Predators capped off an undefeated tournament with a 10-8 overtime win over the North Shore Indians in the Gold Medal game. Predators coach Lucas Wells credited his team for their resilience after falling behind late in the game before rallying for the win.

“This is the first time in a very long time we’ve had to play from behind, but everyone on the bench was very positive. It was very, very, very positive,” Wells said afterward.

“I think all and all, this is a great group of guys and one of the best teams that I’ve coached.”

Prince Albert trailed 7-5 in the third, but a pair of goals from Brayden Rieger tied the game up at seven. North Shore went ahead with just under 12 minutes to play on a goal from Bryson Guss, but the Predators tied it up with 1:46 to go, sending to the two teams into overtime.

The two teams were required to play a 10 minute overtime, regardless of how many goals were scored. Rieger made it 9-8 with 3:06 to go, and Sam Cooper added some insurance with 2:36 left to secure a 10-8 win.

“We ended up shortening the bench and moving a couple pieces around,” Wells said. “We were able to take advantage of a couple of mistakes they made and at the end of the day, that’s sports. The overtime, all in all, I thought we controlled the pace and controlled the tempo. I think once we got the ball offensively we slowed things down, let them make the mistakes, took advantage, and scored some nice goals.”

The Predators trailed 3-1 halfway through the first when goals from Cooper and Matthew Cudmore 14 seconds apart tied things up.

The Predators went up 5-3 in the second on goals from Ryley Prediger and Cole Barmby, but North Shore responded with three goals in a row to take a 6-5 lead into the second intermission.

North Shore went up 7-5 early in the third on a goal from Case Laturnus, but Prince Albert rallied to tied it at seven, setting the stage for some late game drama.

“We were down most of the game and we were able to come back, tie it up, and send it into overtime,” Wells said. “That 10 minutes of overtime, it’s a full period. Once we scored the first one I kind of knew it was over, so there was a lot of relief. I’m very proud of the guys. I couldn’t be happier for them. They worked very hard today.”

The Gold Medal win capped off a dominant performance at the MacDonald Cup. The Predators went undefeated in round robin play, then beat the Saanich Express 13-8 in the crossover playoff to advance to the final.

The Predators rarely trailed during the tournament, outscoring their opponents 81-41.

Wells said the team’s success shows just how strong Saskatchewan lacrosse is.

“I think lacrosse is the sport of the future,” he said. “I think it’s an untapped market. Everyone focuses on hockey or soccer. I think it’s a very good sport for dual athletes. It’s a short season so you don’t have to take much time in your summer.

“Lacrosse in PA, it’s growing by the minute, and we’re very happy to represent Prince Albert.”