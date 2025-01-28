Tux and Toques Gala officially kicks of 61st Prince Albert Winter Festival

The 61st Prince Albert Winter Festival kicked off in fine style at the Tux and Toques Gala on Saturday night at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation Banquet and Events Centre.

Prince Albert Winter Festival President Bev Erickson said the event serves as a way to get people ready for the annual event.

“It’s time to kick of the Winter Festival,” she said. “(The gala) is to start people thinking about the events coming up in February.

“(It’s) just to kick off the festival and say thank you to the major sponsors in the community that are sponsoring the shows. Then as well, we have the Saskatchewan Indigenous Male vocalist of the Year, Dakota Favel that is performing for us this evening.”

Last year’s performer for the Tux and Toques was Canada’s Got Talent winner Rebecca Strong.

There was no Honourary Chair named for this year’s Gala but Erickson said that the tradition of the Honourary Chair would return next year.

“We could not decide for this year but there are several candidates in line for next year,” she explained.

The event was emceed by Chrissy Halliday who introduced the board for the Winter Festival before a presentation of a new History of the Winter Festival video by Big Drum Media.

The Gala featured a silent auction, Diamond Dig and supper by My Place Catering.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The board of directors of the 61st Prince Albert Winter Festival was introduced at the Tux and Toques Gala on Saturday at Prince Albert Wildlife Federation Banquet and Events Centre

The event is ready to go for 2025, Erickson said.

“Planning has been going pretty good. It’s been a little bit hectic for the last little while, but overall things are falling into place and we’re quite excited about this year’s events.”

One of the big returning events is the Chili Cook Off, which will replace the traditional fish fry. Erickson said the organizers have created a rejuvenated version this year which will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PA Exhibition Grounds.

“This year we were unable to do the fish fry, so we thought we’d replace it with a good staple that proved to be successful in the past,” she explained.

“It will have 11 teams and I believe there’s five judges. Two of them are Red Seal chefs and it’s going to be pretty exciting. The community are welcome to come out and stop for lunch.

“We also have The Project playing over the lunch hour. That’s a local band. They’ve been around for quite a few years and they’re very good,” she added.

There are a few other minor cosmetic changes with events with the Youth Extravaganza no longer a stand-alone show.

“The one thing that we’ve changed a little bit is Youth Extravaganza is not its own show. This year we’ve incorporated into our Family Cultural Days,” she said.

The Family Cultural Days are on Feb. 18 to 20 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

“We will have youth entertainment on the Tuesday and Wednesday at the PA exhibition from 1:00 to 4:00 and then on the Thursday we’re having an old time family dance. That is Dean and Sylvia Bernier that are going to be playing for that and Leon’s sponsoring the family dance,” she said.

Organizers temporarily cancelled the sled dog races because of lack of snow, but they are expected to be back on as the weather seems to get cooperating.

“Well, we’re hoping we still need a little bit more snow,” she said. “We’ve been getting a little bit more and with the weather fluctuations and stuff we haven’t really decided about the snow

sculptures. We’re still hoping that those are still going to be a go. We’re doing them later this year,” she explained.

For the same reason the outdoor events are moving back to their regular location.

“Just that the outdoor events, the King, Queen Trapper event and the dog sled race will should they go ahead are all going to be up on Marquis Road West, back in the traditional spots and that’s we’re going to have two food trucks there for people to come,” Erickson said.

“There’s dog sleigh rides, horse sleigh rides and everything comes with a $3 Winter Festival button,” she added.

“As well as Family Cultural Days. That’s just your $3 button gets you into every everything for those three days, as well as the trade show and anything that’s free,” Erickson said.

The Prince Albert Winter Festival runs from Feb. 7 to Feb. 23.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca