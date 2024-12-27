Truitt to take medical leave of absence from Raiders

When the Prince Albert Raiders resume the WHL schedule on Friday, they will be without their head coach.

In a press release on Thursday, the Raiders announced that head coach Jeff Truitt is taking a medical leave of absence from the club for the next three to four weeks. He underwent successful eye surgery just before Christmas.

While he is away from the club, assistant coach Ryan McDonald will take over as head coach on an interim basis. Conor Yawney will remain on the bench as an assistant coach.

“Ryan and Conor have the full support of both myself and Jeff,” Raider general manager Curtis Hunt said in a press release. “This should be a seamless transition for our players. We wish Jeff a speedy recovery.”

The Raiders return to action on Friday night when they welcome the Swift Current Broncos to the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

