Troops capture hearts: the story of war brides

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Those Canadian men can dance! One, in particular, caught my eye and we danced the night away! His accent is different from mine. I was born within the sound of Bow Bells* making me a true Londoner or Cockney. Most of the men in the neighborhood have gone to the front lines already. So, what’s a girl to do, but to fall in love with a foreigner?

These may have been the thoughts that crossed a young English girl’s mind circa 1944. The hearts and hands of English girls were captured by Canadian troops who arrived in London, and throughout Europe, as allies in the war effort. More than 47,000 women immigrated to Canada as war brides, following World War II. This is the story of one of those women who left her family, home and country to follow the man that she loved halfway around the world to start a new life. Courage is a common theme in war stories, and this is no exception. Mostly, though, this is a story of love. And, as they say, the rest is history.

(Joan) Lola Brand was a telephone operator in London, the city where she grew up, during the early years of the war. Henry Fritz was a Lancaster Pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force. Lola met Henry at a dance at Covent Gardens, an opera house converted to a dance hall in London during World War II. Dance halls were a common meeting place for young, war-time couples. Lola and Henry fell in love and were married on February 17th, 1945. Months later, Lola became pregnant with their first child, Lawrence Oliver (Oliver, after her father). Henry was then called back to war. Lola endured heartbreaking ordeals of long separations with the constant fear that “her Henry” might never return.

In September 1945 the war ended and soon after Henry was shipped back to Canada, leaving his wife with her parents. The priority at the time was returning the troops to Canada and wives and children were left overseas, wondering when they might be able to join their new husband.

On July 22,1946 passage became available for twenty-two year old Lola and her eleven month old son Lawrence. They set sail from Southampton, England, aboard the ship Aquitania, destined for Pier 21 in Halifax along with several thousand other war brides. During the voyage, Lola was extremely seasick until an elderly matron shared the healing powers of her folk medicine. The Aquitania sailed for five days and five nights, finally docking at Pier 21. Here, Lola had to endure the tedious process of immigration. Lawrence was covered in a red rash and was quarantined due to the threat of measles. She was told they may have to return to England. The officers treated Lola very cruelly as her last name was Fritz (they believed she may be German). After tearing a strip off the officers and, with Lawrence’s rash subsiding, Lola succeeded in obtaining the necessary immigration papers. She then set forth on yet another journey via rail to her destination: Regina, Saskatchewan.

Lola witnessed some war brides being deserted along the way with no husband arriving to meet them. Other war brides and their husbands would offer to take the deserted women/children home with them from the train station. In spite of a rigorous, months-long process to investigate the marital status and physical health of the engaged couples, the financial status of the men and overall suitability of the women before marriages were permitted, some women were still abandoned by their new husbands upon arrival in Canada. In some cases, the men were already married to, or involved with, a Canadian girl back home.

When Lola left England, her mother had given her enough money for a return trip home, if necessary. When Lola arrived at the Regina station, she too feared abandonment as there was no Henry there to meet her. As she was debating what to do, the conductor came up to her and asked her if her name was Lola. He then told her that her husband would meet her in Moose Jaw. Henry had telegraphed the station and told them to look for a beautiful redhead and give her the information.

After arriving in Moose Jaw, Henry, Lola and Lawrence were finally reunited. Seeing Henry for the first time, Lawrence made strange and would not go to his father. Henry gave Lola some money and told her to go shopping. When Lola returned an hour later, father and son were best friends.

Seven additional children followed after Lawrence; Lola’s large brood of eight kept her busy with Henry often away for work. Henry and his brother worked for and subsequently purchased Shaunavon Industries where they manufactured discer blades. The company later became the John Deere dealership and Henry sold the business to sons Laurie (Lawrence), Brian, David and Reg, who operated the business from 1980-2015. The other four children live elsewhere and include Wayne, Bev, Joan and Lola (the latter two daughters each bearing one of their Mom’s given names: Joan Lola Brand).

Daughters Bev and Lola provided the details of their Mom’s war bride journey with us and shared further memories, saying, “She was a sharp dresser and she even modeled for Innes’ clothing store. She hosted many fine tea parties and put extra effort into having a special birthday celebration for each and every one of her eight children. We are so proud of her; she made do with what she had.” Daughter-in-law Terry (Reg) Fritz says about Lola, “She was beautiful inside and out. I couldn’t have asked for a better mother-in-law.”

Lola’s daughters admit to reading some of the love letters that their Dad had sent to their Mom. “We would secretly read these letters; his love and tenderness for Mom was evident,” adding, with a laugh, “Actually, we think that Mom probably knew we were reading them.” Her daughters can attest to the fact that Henry and Lola fell deeply in love and remained that way their entire married life. Henry died in 1988 and Lola in 2002, fourteen years after her beloved husband.

Lola would have turned 100 years old on May 11 of this year. The number of war brides continues to dwindle, but their legacy lives on when families, such as the Fritz’s, share their stories.

A sisterhood of support

How did Lola and her fellow war brides adjust to life in Canada? So much about this new country was unfamiliar: large families (Lola herself had only two brothers) and modest farmhouses. She had grown up comfortably in a large home but their first residence in Canada was the porch of her in-law’s house. There was extreme weather and snow. Language, food and customs were perhaps similar, but with many differences, too. The dry, Canadian prairie must have been a stark contrast to fond memories of summer trips to Weston-super-Mare in southwestern England, where Lola developed an enduring love of the ocean.

Washboards, dirt roads, wooden sidewalks and no phones or libraries were just some of the things that made Lola long for her home in England. A feeling of isolation must have been, at times, overwhelming.

Friendships were sometimes cultivated with other war brides or with women from the various clubs and organizations that existed. Women’s church groups, service organizations, community clubs and the Legion auxiliary grew in importance during and after the war. There are several newspaper accounts of parties and bridal showers held for war brides and their children. Lola was a member of the Anglican Church and Anglican Church Women in Shaunavon and was an honored bride at one of these events.

War bride first impressions of Canada are also documented. While some of what they encountered was foreign to them, their youthful excitement and gratefulness still radiate from their words, some 76 years later. A fresh start in Canada was likely alluring versus an uncertain future in a post-war England.

In addition to 47,000 war brides, there were 24,000 children born overseas who accompanied their mothers to Canada.

Lola’s daughter Bev says, “Mom’s determination to make a family carried her through many tough times; even when five of her children all had their tonsils out at the same time! She had support from her in-laws and many friends that she came to know.”

“Mom’s best friend was Lil Stevens. Her husband ran the Shaunavon Standard for years. Lil was one of our mom’s biggest supporters and companion after Dad passed away.”

Another best friend in Shaunavon was Margaret Brady. Margaret was not a war bride, but did move to Canada with her parents, husband and daughter from England following the war. Their shared British upbringing would serve as a bond.

Lola’s daughters recall, “Mom would often get the local butcher to import eels, one of her favorite English treats. She would slice it, dip it in breadcrumbs and fry it in oil. Margaret was someone who would join her in eating it.” Other ways she tried to maintain a British connection was ordering comics from England for her children and listening to the Queen’s New Years message, as the monarchy was important to Lola. Welsh cakes, Christmas puddings and cockles & mussels are other foods the family recalls and they would make a point of buying her gifts from the British store in the cities, when they could. Lola’s only contact with her family in Britain was through letters, pictures and Christmas gifts and cards. Bev and Lola noted that they don’t have many photos of themselves as children as the photos taken were mostly sent to their grandparents overseas. Lola never saw her mother again, although she returned to England in 1972 to visit her dad and a brother.

Her Dad was elderly, in poor health and hard of hearing. “Mom had lost her English accent over the years but as soon as she spoke with the accent, her Dad seemed to be able to hear her better,” recalls daughter Lola who accompanied her parents on that trip.

Lola embraced her new life in Canada while honouring her British roots. In addition to help from their husbands and in-laws, war brides relied on each other and on other women in the community for support, creating a sisterhood of shared experiences through the many challenges of motherhood and post-war life on the prairies.