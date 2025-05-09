Trivia Babes are a fun trivia night for a good cause

Trivia Babes Emma Jean and Curtis Kerr are using their themed Trivia Nights at the Spice Trail as both a fundraiser and a night of fun.

Jean said that the name and concept was all Kerr’s idea.

“I can’t take the credit for it,” she said. “The name came to Curtis Kerr, my fellow Trivia Babe. He came up with the idea for the night. He’s got quite a trivia mindset and trivia brain, and he he’s kind of the person you would want on your team for a trivia night.

“He could be on Jeopardy. I’m pretty sure. However, it is a team of Curtis and I who put on the night at Spice Trail.”

The Trivia Babes have been holding events one Thursday each month, with the next being the Hop Into Spring Trivia edition on May 15. The trivia night was originally scheduled for April but had to be moved due to a conflict.

Jean said they do a ‘pre-game’ casual game starting at 6:30 p.m. before the real game begins at 7 p.m.

“We choose different groups to fundraise for each time,” she explained. “In the past we’ve had our trivia nights (with) half the proceeds going to Telemiracle. This upcoming edition we’re intending half of the proceeds to go to our local SPCA and the other half of the proceeds are for the winner of the night.”

At Hop Into Spring Trivia, the team that answers the most questions correctly wins the night and gets the cash prize. There are also other prizes based on a draw system. The better you do in the quiz, the more entries you get in the draw.

“There is a good cause every time and it is just a lot of fun,” Jean said.

The Trivia Babes do a good cause fundraiser each month with a different theme. The most recent theme was the Green Mystery Machine Trivia.

“You can try and study for these, but ultimately this is a great collection of questions and no one’s managed to get all of them right, every time,” she said.

“We’ve had a great mix of teams come in and try these events, there’s four people per team and the team’s admission is $50 and you can have up to four people on your team.”

Entrants can also come out independently or as a pair but Jean said that four engaged members is usually the best way to go as a team.

“If you don’t have someone that you know lined up to go with the trivia, we do also try and connect people. If you do get a few odd people that show up, we’ll try and stick you on a team or create a team,” Jean said.

Jean said that the uptake on the trivia nights have been positive since they began.

“We’ve been doing pretty good. We have the Krishna Lounge, so I think that maximum you could probably fit 12 teams if it was a full house,” she said.

For Trivia Babes, entrants are encouraged to register in advance by calling the Spice Trail at (306) 970-9442.

