Trio of Raider prospects named to U17 development camp, Howe named to National Junior Team Summer Showcase

There will be plenty of familiar names on display for Hockey Canada over the summer.

A trio of Raider prospects have been named to Canada’s national under-17 development camp in Oakville, Ont. from July 28-24.

All three players that the Raiders selected in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have been invited. Daon Rudolph (first overall), Riley Boychuk (second overall) and Ty Meunier (seventh overall) all earned invitations to the Under-17 Camp.

Rudolph and Boychuk were teammates last season on the Northern Alberta Xtreme (NAX) U18 Prep team. Rudolph registered 59 points in 28 games as a defenceman. Boychuk registered 62 points in 27 games, including 46 assists.

Menier appeared in 35 games for the St. Albert U18 AAA Raiders in the Alberta Elite Hockey League (AEHL). He registered 27 goals and 26 assists in those games.

Former Minto Tanner Howe will also get a chance to compete for a roster spot on the Canadian World Junior team.

The Regina Pats captain is coming off a campaign where he posted 77 points in 68 games. He was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and has signed an entry level contract with the club.

