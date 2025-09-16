Tree Planting launches International Raw Materials Conference

Mineral conference continues until Thursday in Saskatoon

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

A ceremonial tree planting next to the Margo Fournier Arts Centre marked the start of the Fourth International Conference and Exhibition for Raw Materials (ICERMs 2025) on Monday morning, bringing together local leaders, organizers, and provincial representatives to highlight the connection between resource development and sustainability.

Mayor Bill Powalinski joined representatives from the Canadian Raw Materials Council (CRMC) and the Canadian Centre for Raw Materials Inc. (CaCeRMDI) to dedicate the tree as “a living symbol of commitment to sustainability” and to officially open this year’s five-day conference.

Powalinski called the event a milestone for the city.

“As we planted a tree, you might say we’re groundbreaking,” he said. “I’m pro-industry and pro-business, and I’m also very pro-environment. And I think those things can coexist. It just requires a lot of careful thought, a lot of conscientiousness, and certainly a lot of commitment to the environment.”

Leo Ekhaguere, president of CaCeRMDI and chairman of CRMC, said the tree planting was a first for the international gathering, which has held three previous conferences in Prince Albert focusing on raw materials in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba.

“We are here to contribute to the growth of this community and bring our strength to the table for the benefit of all,” he said.

Ekhaguere said the conference is aimed at promoting responsible use of raw materials and strengthening trade partnerships between Canada and Nigeria. He added that both Prince Albert and Saskatoon have proclaimed September 18 as Raw Materials Day, a date the council plans to celebrate annually.

CRMC secretary George Lewko said the idea behind planting the tree was to symbolize the connection between the two countries.

“We wanted to plant a tree to join the two countries together,” he said, noting that a second tree will be planted in Saskatoon at the close of the conference on Thursday.

Lewko will host delegates at his farm later this week as part of a tour that also includes visits to the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Light Source synchrotron, the College of Agriculture and Bioresources, and several local agribusinesses.

Prime Minister Mark Carney sent greetings for the event, praising ICERMs for “bringing together industry leaders, researchers, and policy makers” and encouraging participants to explore this year’s theme, Raw Materials Wealth: Exploring Canada’s Atlantic Region and Beyond.

ICERMs 2025 continues in Saskatoon through Thursday, with the main conference day set for September 18.