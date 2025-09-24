Tree planted to commemorate northern wildfire fighting efforts in 2015

There was a special tree planting ceremony in Memorial Square at Prince Albert City Hall on Saturday.

The tree, which is an Ohio Buckeye, was planted to mark the 10-year anniversary of Operation Lentus 15-02. The operation involved evacuating northern communities and fighting the devastating wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan in 2015.

The tree was planted to be a symbol of thanks to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for their efforts during the emergency.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Graver, Commanding Officer of the North Saskatchewan Regiment, served in the mission.

“Today is a 10-year commemoration ceremony recognizing the domestic response of 2015 for the wildfire fighting effort in Saskatchewan,” Graver said. “Operation Lentus 2015 was based out of the PA Armouries, and then we launched north to fight the fires around La Ronge.”

Thanks to those efforts there were no lives lost, lost but there were some property losses.

There are two types of operations in the Canadian Forces, domestic and expeditionary. Graver said that the commemoration was a great reminder of an important domestic operation.

Those efforts were required again this summer. During the 2025 wildfire season three Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) out of Edmonton were based from the Armouries in Prince Albert. In

“They came here this summer, launched their headquarters out of the PA Armouries,” Graver said. “It’s really important, I think, for the public to be reminded that the Canadian Armed Forces can assist in these types of operations and I believe we should be leaned on to help out.”

Graver served as the Officer Commanding (OC) for the Domestic Response Company for Operation Lentus. He worked for the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 1st Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Infantry out of Edmonton.

“I was the OC of the Domestic Response Company,” Graver said. “The Domestic Response Company was a hundred soldiers kind of hobbled together, a composite company, stretching from as far east as Ontario, Manitoba and then Saskatchewan, all part of 38 Canadian Brigade Group.”

In 2015, the 100 soldiers were located south of the La Ronge townsite. Their job was to hold the line to stop the fire from advancing onto the airstrip.

The company was broken down into three platoons and were successful in stopping the fire.

“We would liaise with the wildfire management group up in La Ronge every morning,” Graver said. “We’d get our assigned tasks and we actually had a gentleman from Utah, he was a fire jumper, o he was kind of our main subject matter expert for wildfire fighting.

“All of our soldiers did receive the basic wildfire fighting course. Then we went up and we did what we could with the resources we had.”

Graver said that during the wildfire season this year he was asked on numerous occasions why the Forces were not deployed.

“I heard from the public that they were questioning why didn’t we get enacted sooner for this year, and that’s a good question,” Graver said. “I’m not sure why not.”

“Obviously, we have the ability to get called if the government so chooses, but it’s not up to us. We just follow orders.”

Before the tree was planted there was a smudge by Elder Emile Highway of both the tree and those in attendance. Pamela Shaw of Veterans Affairs Canada emceed the event.

SFNVA Grand Chief Robin Dawatsare explained the significance of the smudging. Graver explained the significance of the mission.

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky brought greetings on behalf of the city and Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross brought greetings on behalf of the province. Graver spoke about his impressions and memories of the Operation.

Steve Roberts, Vice-President of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Highway, Dawatasare, Powalinsky, Ross and Graver helped to plant the tree.

Guests at the event included veterans of Operation Lentus 15-02, members of the ANAVETs and Legion and representatives from the City of Prince Albert.

Graver noted the great support the military receives from the City of Prince Albert.

“The city of Prince Albert is very supportive of the military,” Graver said. “We’re trying to grow. Obviously we’re the only military footprint here in Prince Albert, the North Saskatchewan Regiment. Right now we are approximately down one platoon. We’d like to grow to a platoon plus, so over 30 soldiers. We are the only available military here in town, so anyone that wants to join us can come join us.”

