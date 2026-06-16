Tree-eating invaders: Inside the fight against BC’s spongy moth pest threat

Radha Agarwal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Delta Optimist​

Recent sightings of cardboard boxes hanging high in Tsawwassen’s tree canopies mark the front lines of a quiet environmental defence mission.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is on the hunt for a voracious invader: the spongy moth (formerly known as the European gypsy moth).

“Spongy moth has been detected in British Columbia, and eradication efforts are currently being implemented by the province,” said the agency.

Since the 1990s, the CFIA has conducted routine annual surveys using these traps to monitor uninfested areas like Tsawwassen.

The threat to B.C. backyards

Spongy moths are an invasive pest infamous for devouring leaves and completely defoliating trees. While BC’s famous coniferous softwoods are mostly safe, its broadleaf and ornamental trees are squarely on the menu.

The CFIA warns that an establishment of the spongy moth or the flighted spongy moth complex (FSMC) could have a significant impact on native forests, orchards, agricultural crops and urban trees.

“Trees such as Garry oak, arbutus, red alder, aspen, cottonwood, maple, orchard fruit trees, nut trees and many species of urban ornamental trees and shrubs would be impacted,” said the inspection agency.

With over 300 known host species, “the moths pose a risk to the province’s environmental and economic health,” the CFIA added.

The traps do not use harmful toxins; they rely on a targeted pheromone lure to attract moths already in the area.

“The lure is not harmful to humans, pets, birds or other insects, like bees and butterflies,” said the agency. “Traps are hung high in the tree canopy, where they will not be in the way of day-to-day activities.”

These traps need to be left alone to collect accurate data. The government authority asks that people contact their local CFIA office for reinstallation if they spot one on the ground.

When a trap successfully catches a moth, the specimen undergoes genetic testing at a CFIA lab. If the fall survey data show a rising population, an expert technical committee will recommend a response, which could prompt the municipality and province to initiate localized spraying.

If the spongy moth gains a stronger foothold in BC, as it already has in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI, the CFIA could impose strict regulated areas. Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have already successfully detected and eradicated the pest.

These quarantines would restrict the movement of everyday items. These include everything from nursery plants and Christmas trees to your patio furniture, and vehicles could require an inspection certificate before being moved.

Additionally, B.C. may need to impose restrictions on the export of plant products.

How to help to stop the spread

CFIA advises the public to inspect their gear. This includes checking RVs, trailers, lawn furniture, and camping gear for moths or egg masses before moving them.

Keep an eye out for larvae chewing holes or devouring entire leaves, or massive patches of completely defoliated trees and shrubs. By late July, spongy moth egg masses are clinging to the trunks and branches of infected trees.

If found, people must destroy eggs or caterpillars. This can be done by scraping them off, soaking them in hot, soapy water for at least two days, and putting them in the household garbage.

Any sightings of the pest must be reported to the CFIA immediately.