Treaty 6 exhibit marks 150 years of shared history at the Humboldt Museum

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt and District Museum is marking the 150th anniversary of Treaty 6 with a new exhibit, examining the history and legacy of one of Western Canada’s most significant agreements between First Nations and the Crown.

A History of Treaty 6 is now on display at the museum and features a narrative timeline built from primary and secondary historical sources. The exhibit explores the events leading up to the signing of Treaty 6, the negotiations themselves and the lasting impacts still felt today, the Humboldt Museum said.

Treaty 6 was signed in 1876 at several locations, including Fort Carlton on Aug. 23, Chief Kamiscowesit’s (Beardy’s) campsite on Aug. 28 and Fort Pitt on Sept. 9.

Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Humboldt’s cultural services director said the exhibit offers visitors an opportunity to deepen their understanding of the phrase “We are all Treaty people” while learning more about the complex history of Treaty 6 and its continuing significance in Saskatchewan.

According to the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, treaties in Saskatchewan are formal agreements between the Crown and First Nations that outline the expectations and obligations of both parties.

The treaty-making process began following confederation and, between 1871 and 1921, 11 Numbered Treaties were negotiated across territories stretching from present-day Ontario to Alberta, as well as parts of British Columbia and the Northwest Territories, the OTC said.

The Office of the Treaty Commissioner states that treaties continue to benefit all people in Saskatchewan as mutually beneficial agreements intended to support peaceful co-existence between treaty partners.

For more information about the exhibit contact Jennifer Fitzpatrick at 306-682-5226 ext. 3. To Learn more about treaties go to the OTC website.