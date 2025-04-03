Treasured books donated to spring sale

I know many people who are downsizing. This “downsizing” has nothing to do with losing jobs, instead it is a form of decluttering your home. Some people are downsizing because they want to live more simply with fewer possessions but most often, for my generation, downsizing is because they are moving into smaller accommodations.

Cleansing your home of things you have acquired over decades can be an exhausting task. Although they are inanimate objects, we often have emotional attachments to our “stuff”. The famous Marie Kondo method suggests you hold each object and ask yourself, “Does this bring me joy?” If the answer is “no” then you should put it in the pile for donating, recycling or discarding.

Books are often one of those things that people collect over the years and hold dear. Many people spend a lot of time organizing their books, investing in shelving to display them. But when it comes time to move, they often find themselves in the heartbreaking situation of needing to find a new home for their cherished book collection.

The CFUW Prince Albert (university women’s club) spring book sale is one place where many people choose to donate their cherished books. This year’s book sale begins April 25 and continues daily except Sundays until May 3 at the usual space in South Hill Place. Volunteers staff the book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Donations of books are accepted during the sale.

At the sale you are invited to choose from a wide selection of used books and make a donation. There is no fixed price for the books. Please bring your own reusable bag in which to take away the books you choose for yourself at the sale.

Proceeds of the sale support over $5,000 in scholarships. The sale is assisted by the Optimist Club, SHARE, South Hill Place and community volunteers. To volunteer to work at the sale or to learn more about donating books, please call Gail Syverson AT (306) 961-3309.