Treasure the benefits of nature

In the space of a lifetime, Canadians have alienated themselves from nature. Our grandparents lived much of their lives outdoors… walking, riding in open sleighs and wagons, tending to their animals, gardening, chopping wood and carrying water. Today we have mechanized so many daily chores that we need not step outdoors for weeks on end. We are cut off from nurturing nature and replaced it with machines.

Tim Gill, a British expert on outdoor play says, “Humans are disappearing from the outdoors at a rate that would make them top any conservationist’s list of endangered species.”

If you suffer with spring allergies you may be saying, “Nature, schmayture!” But most of the time, just getting outdoors is a tonic for body, mind and spirit.

Trees and other green growing things give off oxygen and remove some of the impurities from the air. When I walk out into the park, for example, I spontaneously breathe deeply, filling my lungs with fresh, life-giving air. The walking and the clean air are a powerful combination. I feel rejuvenated, energized, and alive!

Getting outdoors is also helps to relieve stress. Studies have shown that stress is reduced even when we only look at pictures of trees. Getting up close and personal with those trees might make you feel even better (unless you have an allergy to pollen).

Cathedral Grove is a remnant of a mature Douglas fir forest on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. When the sun streams through the towering canopy, it’s easy to imagine that the trunks of the trees are the Gothic pillars in a cathedral. Walking along the forest paths encourages a reverence for the wonders of nature.

Prince Albert is blessed by its urban forest. The trees in our back yard, the parks and green belt are the lungs of the city. Trees attract birds and other living creatures that add pleasure to our days. Little Red River Park is a special jewel in our treasure chest of outdoor spaces.

My husband and I often took a picnic lunch to Little Red River Park. In the space of an hour we found rest and relaxation in the shade of the pines and poplars. In the middle of the day it was a mini-vacation from the noise and bustle of the work world.

Make a pledge to yourself to get outside each day. Enjoy your share of the treasures of nature.