Travis Patron, Sask. man with prior hate crime convictions, accused of new hate crime

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

A Saskatchewan man previously convicted of inciting hatred against Jewish people, assaulting women, and harassing an interracial couple is now charged with posting “hateful” material online.

Carlyle RCMP said on April 10, Travis Patron, 35, was arrested and charged with one count of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group.

RCMP said its investigation began a year ago, on April 16, 2025, after reports were received “of hateful material being posted online in a public forum.”

Patron, who is from Redvers, Sask., is set to appear in Carlyle provincial court on May 13. RCMP confirmed he was released on an undertaking — a legal promise to abide by certain conditions.

As of January 2025, he was on two separate probation orders, including a 12-month order that required him to take personal counselling or anger management as required.

It was part of his sentence after a jury convicted him in November 2024 of falsely representing himself to be a University of Saskatchewan Protective Services officer in the summer of 2023.

A month later, he was convicted of impersonating a police officer while harassing a woman in downtown Saskatoon, accusing her of abducting her African-Canadian child.

In February 2024, he was sentenced to 200 days in jail for criminal harassment after following an off-duty RCMP officer and his girlfriend around Midtown Plaza in July 2023.

Court heard Patron asked the man, who is of Arabic decent, “Why are you walking around with our women if you weren’t born in Canada?”

Patron appealed the conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada, with the court declining to hear his case in a decision this past February.

During his November trial, Patron testified that he is a peace officer because of his political position, and was undertaking a civil process by trying to nationalize the university.

Patron, who was the former leader of the far-right Canadian Nationalist Party, was also convicted in 2022 of willfully promoting hatred against Jews after posting videos online.

His record also includes a conviction from 2022 of assaulting two women in Regina in 2019.

– with Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post files